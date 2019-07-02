The new Intelligent Enterprise has arrived! Maximize your company's historical data by using SAP's S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement.

Previously there were just two methods to manage this migration effort, and the challenge was how to select the right one for your organization.

The first option was a complete re-engineering or Greenfield approach, but the disadvantage of this approach is that you cannot migrate your historical data. Therefore, you do not get to take advantage of the new intelligent features that need your company's historical data in order to work. The second option was migrating high volumes of historical data in a system conversion or Brownfield approach. The risk here is moving a lot of historical data, which could leave you buried in data that may be non-compliant to data privacy laws. Plus, you may have a lot of unnecessary data in your newly configured system.

Both of these options are not optimal, so SAP formed a NEW working group combining SAP and four partners; CBS, Datavard, Natuvion and SNP to make your data migration to SAP S/4HANA easier. This new group brings together the world's experts in a brand-new approach, the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement.

This new, third option using the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement, lets you leverage the best practices of Greenfield approach, while bringing along just the historical data you need. You can easily split, merge, upgrade and harmonize your data, plus, in addition there is a single SAP S/4HANA go-live, typically over a long weekend with minimal business disruption.

Stefanie Kubler, Vice President Data Management and Landscape Transformation, SAP Digital Business Services says, "The SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement adds a valid third option to our SAP S/4HANA Movement Program where market requirements make pure reimplementation or system conversion impossible".

As one of the five experts in the working group, Natuvion;

brings a unique set of expertise focusing on the SAP S/4HANA Transition standards in the areas of data privacy and transformation for Utilities, Consumer Goods, Insurance and Banking companies.

The Natuvion advantage: Quick Business Case development and a Phase 0 approach tailored to your organization's needs.

Natuvion will work with you to develop a Business Case and a Phase 0 approach that will prepare your organization and your systems for the optimal SAP S/4HANA Transition by only migrating up-to-date, non-duplicated and compliant data into the new system.

"Our customers can rely on the members of the working group to know the opportunities and risks of a selective approach, to have expertise in this area, to continuously develop their knowledge and to develop a project experience exchange," says Kubler, SAP's spokesperson for the working group.

Now you no longer have to decide which migration method is best for your new landscape because the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement gives you a third option which combines the best of both worlds.

