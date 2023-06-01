The New Jewish Home Celebrates 9 Remarkable New Yorkers Over Age 80

8th Annual "Eight Over Eighty" Benefit Gala Honors:

Ron Carter, Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Erica Jong, Eve Queler, Sanford "Sandy" David Greenberg,

Dr. Billy E. Jones, Peter May, Bruce McIver, and Stanley Pantowich

Photos of the gala linked HERE

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 8th annual Eight Over Eighty gala, health care, business and philanthropic leaders from across New York City joined The New Jewish Home to honor nine exceptional New Yorkers who continue to embody vitality, achievement and civic activism well into their 80's and beyond – demonstrating what it truly means to "Age Like a New Yorker."

The 2023 honorees for The New Jewish Home’s Eight Over Eighty Gala; credit: Ann Billingsley

The event, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 31 successfully raised $1.3 million for The New Jewish Home, a comprehensive nonprofit health care system serving thousands of older New Yorkers of all faiths and ethnicities each year.

This year's honorees included: three-time Grammy winner, Ron Carter; founding editor and writer for Ms. magazine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin; renowned feminist author, Erica Jong; famed conductor, Eve Queler; acclaimed inventor, Sanford "Sandy" David Greenberg; former President and CEO of the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, Dr. Billy E. Jones; founding partner of Trian Fund Management, Peter May; former President of the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York, Bruce McIver; and the founder of TAG Associates, Stanley Pantowich.

"Our Eight over Eighty Gala is a special opportunity to honor outstanding older adults at the top of their respective games who inspire us to reimagine what it means to age with incredible vitality," said Dr. Jeffrey Farber, President and CEO of The New Jewish Home. "As we close out Older Americans Month, our gala celebrates nine remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to a number of important industries and societal causes, including feminism, healthcare, business, economics, and music."

The event was marked by several highlights. David Remnick, Editor of the New Yorker, was the host and Dr. Jeffrey Farber announced a new dedicated program for older adults in the LGBTQ+ community as part of The New Jewish Home's ongoing partnership with SAGE. Feminist powerhouse Letty Cottin Pogrebin sat with a table of exceptional women over eighty, including writer, photographer and classical musician Arlene Alda, former Democratic district leader Jane Bevans, co-founder of The National Organization for Women Muriel Fox, former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, co-founder of the First Women's Bank and NY Women's Foundation Sarah Kovner, among several other female trailblazers.

Other notable attendees included Lee Perlman, President of the Greater New York Hospital Management Corporation; real estate developer Jerry Speyer and his wife Katherine Farley, Chair of Lincoln Center; Kathryn Garcia, Director of New York State Operations; Tim and Nina Zagat, co-founders of Zagat Survey; Michael Adams, CEO of SAGE; Daniel Reingold, President and CEO of RiverSpring Living; Eric Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York; David Moore, Board Chair of UJA-Federation of New York; Mark Kramer, President of the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes; Richard Kay of the Himan Brown Charitable Trust; Mayo Stuntz, Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture; Don Schulman, Executive Director of the Association of Jewish Aging Services; Michael Rosenblut, President and CEO of Parker Jewish Institute; actor and advertising legend, Charlie Moss and his wife, Susan Calhoun Moss; and Ted Katramados, Director of TAG Associates.

For links to honoree videos and full biographies, please visit The New Jewish Home's website . Please find photos of the gala here .

About The New Jewish Home:

Since 1848, The New Jewish Home has helped older New Yorkers live full and meaningful lives by providing outstanding health care and innovative programming. The New Jewish Home is a comprehensive, mission-driven nonprofit health care system serving older adults of all faiths, ethnicities, and income levels. With campuses in Manhattan and Westchester, The New Jewish Home provides specialized short-term rehabilitation in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, NYU Langone Health and Burke Rehabilitation Hospital; person-directed long term skilled nursing; adult day health care; geriatric care management and senior housing. The New Jewish Home is a proud partner and founding agency of UJA-Federation of New York. For more information, visit www.jewishhome.org.

