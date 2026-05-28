The New Jewish Home Celebrates Eight Remarkable Leaders Over Age 80

11th Annual "Eight Over Eighty" Benefit Gala Honors:

Candice Bergen, Dr. Edward Friedman, Dr. Valentin Fuster, Carol Gilligan, Sarah Kovner, Lynn Povich, Alan Siegel, Dr. Harold E. Varmus

Daniel F. Murphy, Jr. was honored with The Spirit Award

Photos of the gala linked HERE

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At The New Jewish Home's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty Gala, leaders from across New York City's health care, business, and philanthropic communities came together to celebrate eight remarkable honorees who personify the value of aging well into their eighties and beyond.

The New Jewish Home's 2026 Eight Over Eighty Gala Honorees

Held on Wednesday, May 27 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, the event raised more than $1.1 million in support of The New Jewish Home, a nonprofit health care system that provides innovative health, rehabilitation, and senior care services to thousands of older New Yorkers from all backgrounds each year.

This year's honorees included: award-winning actress Candice Bergen; leader at the intersection of science and society Dr. Edward Friedman; President of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital Valentin Fuster, M.D., Ph.D.; influential American feminist, ethicist, and developmental psychologist Carol Gilligan; longtime civic leader and political activist Sarah Kovner; award-winning journalist Lynn Povich; renowned branding expert and author Alan Siegel; and American Nobel Prize-winning scientist and former director of the National Cancer Institute Dr. Harold E. Varmus.

"Tonight, we celebrate trailblazers over 80 whose groundbreaking achievements have enriched and transformed countless lives," said Dr. Jeffrey Farber, President and CEO of The New Jewish Home. "Their accomplishments stand as a powerful reminder that impact has no expiration date—and that purpose and excellence often deepen and find their fullest expression with age. At The New Jewish Home, we are proud to help older adults live meaningful lives, and we remain steadfast in building a future where every person can age with the care they deserve."

The evening was hosted by Jonathan LaPook, Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News, and featured several memorable moments, including the presentation of The Spirit Award to Daniel F. Murphy, Jr., Member, Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC for his partnership, both personally and through Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC, that empowers The New Jewish Home to provide quality, compassionate care to older adults.

Each honoree was recognized through moving video tributes that highlighted both their personal journeys and their enduring contributions to fields including the arts, medicine, public service, and science. The films reflected the lasting impact of their work, while also capturing the passion and sense of purpose that continue to shape their lives today.

Graduates of SkillSpring—The New Jewish Home's workforce development program for young adults from under-resourced communities—also took to the stage, sharing powerful stories about how the program helped them find purpose, pursue careers in health care, and transform their futures. This year marks the program's 20th anniversary, supporting more than 1,500 participants and helping create over 900 jobs or paid internships for young New Yorkers over the past two decades.

Notable attendees included former honorees Letty Cottin Pogrebin, co-founder of Ms. magazine and a feminist powerhouse; Ruth Messinger, former Manhattan Borough President; Margot Freedman, longtime member of The New Jewish Home's Board of Directors; Carol Jenkins, journalist and equality activist; Houston Person, jazz saxophonist; and Ron Carter, three-time Grammy winner.

Also in attendance were Thomas J. Tisch, Managing Partner of Four Partners; John M. Shapiro and Shonni J. Silverberg, M.D., Shapiro-Silverberg Foundation; Marcia Riklis, UJA Board Member; Lee Perlman, President of GNYHA Management Corporation; and Margaret Pastuszko, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

For links to honoree videos and full biographies, please visit The New Jewish Home's website.

Please find photos of the gala here.

About The New Jewish Home:

Since 1848, The New Jewish Home has helped older New Yorkers live full and meaningful lives by providing outstanding health care and innovative programming. The New Jewish Home is a comprehensive, mission-driven nonprofit health care system serving older adults of all faiths, ethnicities, and income levels. The New Jewish Home provides specialized short-term rehabilitation in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System and NYU Langone Health; person-directed long term skilled nursing; adult day health care; geriatric care management and senior housing. The New Jewish Home is a proud partner and founding agency of UJA-Federation of New York. For more information, visit www.jewishhome.org .

MEDIA CONTACT: Sadie Rosenthal, [email protected]

SOURCE The New Jewish Home