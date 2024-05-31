The New Jewish Home Celebrates the Lives of 8 Remarkable Leaders Over Age 80

9th Annual "Eight Over Eighty" Benefit Gala Honors: Yaffa Adar, Kenny Barron, James Crystal, Lee Grant, Jean Troubh, Stuart Weitzman and the late Senator Joseph Lieberman and William Klingenstein

Photos of the gala linked HERE

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 9th annual Eight Over Eighty gala, health care, business and philanthropic leaders in New York City joined The New Jewish Home to celebrate eight outstanding individuals whose lives personify the value of aging well and continuing to make an impact into their 80s and beyond.

The gala, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 29 successfully raised nearly $1.2 million for The New Jewish Home, a comprehensive nonprofit health care system serving thousands of older New Yorkers of all faiths and ethnicities each year.

2024 Eight Over Eighty Gala honorees and family members, with The New Jewish Home Board Chair and Benefit Co-Chairs and Dr. Jeffrey Farber, President & CEO; credit: Travis W Keyes Photography

This year's honorees included: Yaffa Adar, the grandmother of eight who became an icon of resilience after being kidnapped by Hamas on Oct 7th; legendary jazz pianist Kenny Barron; Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker, Lee Grant; Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Alliant Insurance Services, James Crystal; Governor of Century Country Club and Executive Chairman of the Board of City Parks Foundation, Jean Troubh; fashion mogul and entrepreneur, Stuart Weitzman; long-time Board Member of The New Jewish Home, William Klingenstein; and Senator Joseph Lieberman.

"At The New Jewish Home's Eight Over Eighty gala, we are thrilled to celebrate the lives and achievements of eight incredible individuals who built lasting legacies in their respective industries," said Dr. Jeffrey Farber, President and CEO of The New Jewish Home. "After turning eighty, these honorees have continued to win prestigious awards, lead organizations, serve as role models and so much more. Our gala offers a unique moment to come together, celebrate these individuals, and gain insight into how we may all follow in their footsteps and live full, vibrant lives as we age."

The event was hosted by David Remnick, Editor of the New Yorker, and included a number of highlights. This year, for the first time, The New Jewish Home created the Spirit Award and recognized Michael Shamalov, Chief Executive Officer of LI Script, for LI Script's commitment to The New Jewish Home's mission and understanding of the generational opportunity that exists to meet the needs of older adults during this transformational moment. Adva, Alon and Orian Adar, grandchildren of freed Hamas hostage Yaffa Adar, traveled from Israel to attend the gala on their grandmother's behalf; Adva Adar came to the podium to share her family's harrowing experience and to advocate for the release of Israeli hostages to a visibly moved audience. Graduates of SkillSpring, The New Jewish Home's program that opens the door for young people from under-resourced communities to gain training and hands-on experience for a career in health care, spoke about how SkillSpring has changed their lives. They shared inspiring stories of how participating in the program helped them find their purpose, connect with their community, and launched them on education and career paths beyond what they had ever imagined.

Notable attendees included former honorees Letty Cottin Pogrebin, co-founder of Ms. magazine and feminist powerhouse; Ruth Messinger, former Manhattan Borough President; Morris W. Offit, Chairman of Offit Capital; Margot Freedman, longtime member of The New Jewish Home's Board of Directors; Stanley Pantowich, co-founder of TAG Associates; Bruce McIver, former President of the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York; and Philip Altheim, President of Pond Consulting Corp.

Also in attendance were Hadassah Lieberman, widow of Senator Lieberman; Adva, Orian and Alon Adar, Yaffa Adar's grandchildren; Marcia Riklis, philanthropist and community advocate; Margaret Pastuszko, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Health System; Fran Klingenstein, widow of William Klingenstein; Ruth Katz, President and CEO of the Association of Jewish Aging Services; Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, CEO of The Jewish Board; Dr. David L. Reich, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens; Mark Medin, Executive Vice President of UJA-Federation of New York; and Mark Kramer, President of the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York.

For links to honoree videos and full biographies, please visit The New Jewish Home's website . Please find photos of the gala here .

About The New Jewish Home:

Since 1848, The New Jewish Home has helped older New Yorkers live full and meaningful lives by providing outstanding health care and innovative programming. The New Jewish Home is a comprehensive, mission-driven nonprofit health care system serving older adults of all faiths, ethnicities, and income levels. With campuses in Manhattan and Westchester, The New Jewish Home provides specialized short-term rehabilitation in partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, NYU Langone Health and Burke Rehabilitation Hospital; person-directed long term skilled nursing; adult day health care; geriatric care management and senior housing. The New Jewish Home is a proud partner and founding agency of UJA-Federation of New York. For more information, visit www.jewishhome.org.

