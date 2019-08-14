The new journey starts from here -- CIBS2020 is ready to go

Has been in the industry for 24 years, CIBS never forgets its mission and positively acts as a witness, leader and creator. CIBS2019 hit 55,000 m 2 exhibiting area, attracted more than 600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors from 85 countries. Thanks to a high quality platform for boating industry, the show also won high appreciations from both in and outside the industry.

Potentials of the boating market are releasing, changes make differences

It's estimated that the boats production in China will reach 3,980 in 2019 and 7,610 in 2023. As a miniature of boating industry, CIBS also witnessed the prosperity on site, products made by Beneteau, Palmbay, Jeanneau, VastOcean, Bluewhale, etc. gained high popularities and accepted purchasing orders, this proved the boating industry in China is gradually suiting and finally will be well adapted into the New Normal of the Economy.

CIBS2020 will further refine the classifications of exhibits into detailed categories, to reverse the definition of real boats from 'luxury' to 'parity', from 'business using' to 'recreational enjoying', so that various type of boats attract their intended potential buyers in terms of different demands - for sightseeing, for fishing, for business using and so on.

Move to Hall3 and Hall4, the layout of CIBS2020 is optimised and more convenient for visiting

CIBS2020 will be located in Hall3 and Hall4 of National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai), where the exhibiting areas are larger. Besides, the Hall3 is 270 meters long and 32 meters high so it's providing limitless space for exhibitors to display their latest generations. Furthermore, the transportation systems near Hall3 and Hall4 are relatively easier for visiting since they are closely located to the subway station and parking lot. All these helped the upgrading of CIBS2020.

The organizer, Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will make a reasonable layout to fit the hobby of visiting. Categories of CIBS2020 include: real boats, boat equipment, accessories and relevant boating services. Forums, conferences and different types of experiencing activities onsite will also highlight the proficiency of CIBS2020.

Take the water as a media, the Lifestyle Show 2020 makes the "Experience+"

The Lifestyle Show, which was derived from and co-located with CIBS, will take the water as a media in 2020 and lead On Water Sports, Lure Fishing, RV Camping and Themed Travel as themed exhibition areas. Pools will be built on site and filled with water so that activities like on water polo, on water yoga and lure fishing competition are easily acted and the experience is truly touchable and displayable.

Lifestyle Show 2019 totally introduced 150+ activities on site and the numbers of visitors were far more beyond expectation. In 2020, Lifestyle Show will embark two more themed exhibition areas -- Outdoor Sports and Amusement Equipment, they will be well into the other four areas and bring fantastic experiences to visitors.

The exhibition CIBS2020 has been fully launched, it's presenting the current leading high-end boat equipment technology, with a more professional, open, modern and international mode to attract exhibitors and spectators from both domestic China and abroad. The organizers are here sincerely inviting enterprises to join CIBS2020, to witness the grand event and the vigorous development of boat industry.

Visit the website and embrace more in CIBS: http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/HOME

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets

