The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet 2020

South Beach Diet®, a Tivity Health® brand, announced the launch of The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program, a low-carb, high-fat dietary approach consistent with a ketogenic diet that allows for more flexibility. The new program reinforces the basic principles of the keto diet while adding enhancements that make the approach more convenient and more sustainable over time.

The program is part of a brand re-launch for the iconic South Beach Diet. The company is pursuing a 360-degree plan, including co-publishing a book, a variety of food-delivery plans, the re-introduction of the South Beach Diet app, partnership with a number of social influencers, an integrated television and digital campaign, and the return of South Beach Diet to retail.

The all-new keto-friendly program is based on The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet by Dr. Arthur Agatston, the world-renowned cardiologist who authored the original best-selling South Beach Diet in 2003. His approach was at the cutting edge of healthy eating as it recommended lowering sugar intake and prioritizing nutrition over cutting calories. The original South Beach Diet and other follow-up books together sold over 20 million copies. The new book, out December 31, 2019, outlines an updated version of the original program with the latest weight loss science.

"South Beach Diet is a powerhouse brand that changed the conversation within the weight loss community by promoting the principles of 'protein,' 'healthy fats,' and 'good carbs'," said Keira Krausz, President, Nutrition Division. "Today's consumers are highly interested in keto as a means of lowering sugar and achieving their weight loss goals, but many find that eating to achieve ketosis quite challenging and rigid. In addition, people are also busier than ever and have little time for researching, excessive measuring, and extensive preparation. Our new plan gives customers the opportunity to obtain the benefits from a keto-friendly, healthy lifestyle, with the added benefits of flexibility and convenience."

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet extends the first phase from two weeks to six months or longer, allowing time to lose belly fat and meet their weight loss goals while entering fat-burning mode, or becoming "fat-adapted." Based on new research in these areas, fat adaptation ensures a boost in energy and endurance that encourages full-fat dairy and nutrient-rich meat sources of saturated fat.

"Our goal was to take the keto lifestyle and really make it life-friendly," said Courtney McCormick, Manager, Clinical Research and Nutrition for South Beach Diet. "The keto-friendly approach allows for less restriction and more flexibility while also getting the body into fat-burning mode."

The South Beach Diet® app, designed as a complement to the South Beach Diet weight management programs, has been revamped to support the keto-friendly program. The brand will also deliver recipes, tips, and other content related to the keto-friendly lifestyle via the South Beach Diet blog, The Palm .

New Advertising and Marketing

In preparation of the launch of The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet, the brand chose Quigley-Simpson, a full-service creative advertising agency based in Los Angeles, to develop the campaign.

"With the release of Dr. Agatston's new book and the rollout of the keto-friendly program, we knew that 2020 was going to be a special year for South Beach Diet," said Krausz. "Quigley-Simpson proved to be an invaluable partner as we developed a campaign worthy of this groundbreaking new program."

Quigley-Simpson and the company's internal creative team have created brand support ads as well as direct response ads to run across linear television, digital and social platforms.

Jessie James Decker, country singer, entrepreneur, and mother of three, continues as South Beach Diet's lead ambassador, appearing in new television commercials, digital ads and across social media platforms. The Hills' Audrina Patridge, Chrisley Knows Best's Savannah Chrisley, and Ashley Iaconetti of The Bachelor also serve as brand ambassadors across social platforms.

New Products

South Beach Diet boasts a menu of more than 70 meals and snack and shakes, all of which are keto-friendly, including Homestyle Chicken & Cauliflower Rice, Sesame Glazed Beef & Veggie Bowl, and allowable, keto-friendly indulgences such as Double Chocolate Cookie Bites, and Birthday Cake Bites.

Simultaneous with the new program launch, these keto-friendly foods are now available in selective retailers with a totally new look and feel for the brand.

For more information about The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program, visit www.southbeachdiet.com .

About Tivity Health®

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

