The New Look of Caseworthy

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWorthy, the leading provider of Case Management software for nonprofit and government organizations, introduces an all-new brand image today with a fresh logo, an immersive, vibrant website and even a friendly mascot. At a time when the need for Case Management software is more apparent than ever before, CaseWorthy redefines its look to more closely match its energy & passion for the work of their clients.

See CaseWorthy in Action CaseWorthy Website

CaseWorthy works alongside human services and government entities across the country as a true case management partner. Their software allows nonprofits to access a variety of tools to better organize and manage the ever-changing needs of their clients. With CaseWorthy, these organizations can compile and share information from multiple providers to more efficiently track each client's case & better serve each client. Ultimately, this leads to stronger relationships and trust in their communities.

CASEWORTHY IS A SCALABLE & CONFIGURABLE SOLUTION TO MATCH EACH UNIQUE ORGANIZATION

In addition to their new branding, CaseWorthy is unveiling a video to showcase just how impactful their system can be. CaseWorthy is proud of their partners and the amazing things they do. This extra spotlight will not only reinforce the legitimacy of their platform but bring attention to the real heroes on the front lines in their communities.

"The old branding didn't represent the level of passion we hold for our clients," says Rhett Richins, President at CaseWorthy. "We don't just sell software. We understand the diverse nature of nonprofit work necessitates you have a fully-fitted case management system in place. With the explosive growth we've had over the past few years, it was time for us to update our branding to match the energy and heart of our organization."

The company culture has developed alongside the brand. In 2020, they adopted new, employee-created values:

Excellence : We strive for excellence. We take pride in our work. We go above and beyond the call of duty.

: We strive for excellence. We take pride in our work. We go above and beyond the call of duty. Collaboration : We're stronger together, our team has a cooperative spirit and mutual respect. Good ideas come from anywhere, so the more voices the better.

: We're stronger together, our team has a cooperative spirit and mutual respect. Good ideas come from anywhere, so the more voices the better. Service : Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We strive to provide a service that's anything but basic.

: Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We strive to provide a service that's anything but basic. Compassion : It's compassion and kindness that wins over our clients at the end of the day, and that effort of understanding and accepting others is one of our biggest strengths.

: It's compassion and kindness that wins over our clients at the end of the day, and that effort of understanding and accepting others is one of our biggest strengths. Empowerment: We have the resources and freedom needed to complete our projects. We work to enrich the lives of everyone we serve.

CaseWorthy invites you to join in the celebration by letting them know what you think of their new branding, website, and video. Find them on LinkedIn to engage.

About CaseWorthy:

Established in 2008, CaseWorthy has been raising the bar on how human service organizations interact with their software partner. CaseWorthy enables organizations to successfully capture and manage client data in one, secure location. Built from the ground up around the idea that case management software should support the needs and workflows of the staff and organization rather than dictate how they work, CaseWorthy supports the daily efforts and data needs for hundreds of human service organizations and community initiatives. By consolidating data and systems into a single platform, CaseWorthy helps nonprofits and other government agencies access the information they need to better coordinate services and more effectively address the 360 degree needs of every individual and family they serve.

To learn more about CaseWorthy, visit their brand-new website at CaseWorthy.com.

Media Contact

Valentina Gillespie

877-347-0877

[email protected]

SOURCE CaseWorthy, Inc.

Related Links

https://caseworthy.com

