The New Mart and Los Angeles' Fashion TechWorks will partner with Ukraine Fashion Forward (UFF) to host 9 Ukrainian fashion brands in a comprehensive educational program throughout March

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine's creative spirit continues to flourish as the country continues to resist the Russian invasion. Nowhere is this more evident than in the vibrant fashion sector. The Ukraine Fashion Forward (UFF) project is bringing 9 selected Ukrainian fashion brands to participate in LA Market Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2024.

Because of the business focus, more than 90 Ukrainian companies applied for UFF and the selected 9 are coming to Los Angeles. Each of these designers has a unique story of courage and passion as they continue to manufacture, even as the war rages on. The fashion brands reflect the designers' deep roots and ties to Ukrainian culture, both traditional and contemporary. Their unique and exciting creations are a testament to the determination of a people to remain free.

UFF is set up not only to provide exposure for the brands but also to help the companies create lasting business ties that will allow the country to rebuild and thrive once peace returns. Anna Petrova- President of Start Up Ukraine and initiator of the UFF project quotes "I dream of a day when Ukraine is known as a country with a strong creative economy. Fashion brands are a great way to share Ukrainian culture and values with the world. I'm proud that Startup Ukraine was able to help these brands develop their strategies for entering the US market. We built a 3 month support program for Ukrainian brands entering the US market with our amazing partners to create worthy opportunities for building partnerships and collaboration.. International trade and economic diplomacy are essential for the growth of Ukraine's economy. And it's more important than ever now that the war has started"

Participants will arrive in Los Angeles on March 8 and will exhibit at the LA Market Week (March 11-14). The New Mart and Fashion Techworks will provide a showroom to showcase their collections to retail buyers and other fashion leaders. The following week, the participants will have workshops with Fashion Techworks and 1:1 mentoring from leading fashion executives educating the brands on market analysis, sales, marketing, public relations, and distribution. Brands will also participate in photoshoot productions along with other LA based projects. They will end the month showcasing their brands at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Arts Hearts Fashion with a dedicated Ukrainian focused fashion show on Friday March 22nd.

UFF was launched with the support of a challenge grant from the US Embassy in Kyiv along with passionate friends of Ukraine and its fashion Industry. "Organizers include: Startup Ukraine (largest entrepreneurial organization in Ukraine) IBA (International Business Accelerator) Art Hearts Fashion, Fashion Techworks (LA) US Embassy Kyiv, Community Vitalization Council (LA.) and The New Mart (LA), collaborations with United Nude Footwear and AMPRshowroom.

