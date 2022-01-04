The New Mayo Clinic Diet Named 'Number One Diet Program in 2022' by U.S. News & World Report

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mayo Clinic Diet, the official diet developed by the Mayo Clinic, has just been named the 'Number One Diet Program' in the United States for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report. It was also awarded one of the 'Best Diets Overall' and ranked as one of the 'Best Diets for Diabetes.'

"U.S. News & World Report's Annual Diet Rankings are considered one of the most carefully vetted and respected analysis of weight loss programs available," said Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. "To be awarded as one of America's best diets provides affirmation to us that we have created a life-changing weight loss program that millions will benefit from."

Launched nationwide this week, the New Mayo Clinic Diet is a medically-supported, scientifically rigorous and proven approach that helps people lose weight to improve their health.

As a healthy lifestyle management program, the New Mayo Clinic Diet reflects the latest advances in dietary research, and provides new tools that make following its simple steps easier than ever. Members can choose from flexible meal plans that include Vegetarian, Mediterranean, High Protein, and a new Healthy Keto program.

"Eating well to maintain a healthy body and mind is one of the most personal and necessary aspects of caring for oneself," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report. "The U.S. News 'Best Diets' offers information on nearly every major diet out there, as well as targeted categories, so everyone can find the right diet for their specific needs."

The New Mayo Clinic Diet features:

Personalized Mayo Clinic-approved meal plans and recipes, based on the #1 New York Times best-selling diet that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet'

Proprietary Habit Optimizer tool

Food tracker with 1,000,000+ database

Equipment-free workouts

Tools where members can track progress and log their meals, exercise, measurements, and body weight

Access to the unparalleled educational content and expertise of the Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic Diet 12-Week Course to help members learn the principles of healthy weight loss

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet and sign up for the program, visit:

https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

About Digital Wellness:

Digital Wellness is a global digital health company committed to improving people's health and wellbeing.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by partnerships with the CSIRO, Mayo Clinic, and the University of Newcastle, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering Australia's favorite diet—the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet—as well as the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprises, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected, and empowering health platforms in the world.

About U.S. News & World Report:

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders, and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News & World Report provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live & World Report events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News & World Report is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.

