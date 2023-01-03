ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mayo Clinic Diet, the official diet of Mayo Clinic just ranked among "Best Diets" in ten categories for the 2023 U.S. News & World Report's annual best diet rankings.

For 2023, The New Mayo Clinic Diet will include new features: New simple meal plans, an innovative and enhanced app, and new group coaching with renowned Mayo Clinic Doctors and Experts.

The New Mayo Clinic Diet Ranks Among Top Diets in Ten Categories By U.S. News & World Report

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is a world leading weight loss and wellness program that has earned the highest review from members in the weight loss category. (Trustpilot), making it the highest rated diet in America.

"To be recognized through ten different categories as one of America's best diets reiterates that we have created a life-changing weight loss program that is improving the health of millions," said Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.

For the 2023 Best Diet Rankings by the U.S. News & World Report, The New Mayo Clinic Diet categorized:

Best Diets Overall

Best Weight-Loss Diets

Easiest Diets to Follow

Best Diets for Healthy Eating

Best Diets for Diabetes

Best Heart Healthy Diets:

Best Diets for Bone & Joint Health

Best Family-Friendly Diets

Best Plant-Based Diets

Best Diet Programs

As a healthy lifestyle management program, the New Mayo Clinic Diet reflects the latest advances in dietary research and provides new tools that make following its easy steps simpler than ever.

"The new features that are included in the Mayo Clinic Diet were implemented to help create a long-lasting and achievable health journey along with a supportive network to keep members on the path to success," added Dr. Hensrud.

The New Mayo Clinic Diet in 2023 will feature:

New Group Coaching Series with Mayo Clinic Diet Doctors and Experts

New Simple Meal Plan

New Enhanced App

Expanded Supportive Online Community

Top Rated Weight Loss Program on Trust Pilot

The New Mayo Clinic Diet program has transformed and reshaped the eating habits and mindset of thousands of members to help lost weight and improve their overall health.

Member Donna Boerger lost 100 pounds and got her pre-diabetes under control without medicine following the diet. "I've tried all the other diets in the past, this is the only program that was worked and has helped teach me sustainable lifestyle habits," said Boerger.

Another member, Lara Bryant, has already lost over 20 pounds and reports feeling more energetic and has increased mobility since beginning the program. "I'm so thrilled for the continued success in my health journey and boosted confidence, all thanks to this program," Bryant claims.

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book series and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet'.

The Third Edition of Mayo Clinic Diet is now available, learn more here:

https://mcpress.mayoclinic.org/product/the-mayo-clinic-diet-third-edition/

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet and sign up for the program, visit:

https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

About Digital Wellness:

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by partnerships with the Mayo Clinic and Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering Australia's favorite diet—the Total Wellbeing Diet—as well as the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

