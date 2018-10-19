The New MYCRO - Impossibly Bright and Unbelievably Small Rechargeable Pocket Light
A new standard for everyday carry personal lighting.
08:00 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEBO, the leader in hand-held LED lighting technology has done it again with the introduction of the MYCRO -- an impossibly bright and unbelievably small pocket light. The MYCRO is super small, about the size of a thumb, but packs an amazing 400 lumens of brilliant bright light (in Turbo mode).
"The MYCRO is an LED lighting technology breakthrough -- the smallest, most powerful flashlight available today," said Kurt Baxter VP of Marketing for NEBO.
The MYCRO is fully rechargeable and offers 6 unique light modes including 2 low light color options (green and red). Small enough to conceal in the hand, fit on a key ring or in a purse, the powerful MYCRO pocket light comes with a lanyard and a stainless steel necklace.
Available in Red, Black or Silver. Includes One year warranty. Only $29.95. www.nebotools.com/MYCRO
Media Contact:
Kurt Baxter
(972) 343-1197
kbaxter@acgbrands.com
SOURCE NEBO Tools
