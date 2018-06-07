The New Nordic Group Invests US$4,489,810 into the Auran Group's Marcus Hotel Project

The 152-room, 4*+ hotel is set to be completed in October 2020 and is being developed by the Auran Group which is a wholly owned investment, development and marketing subsidiary of the New Nordic Group. The entire development will be isolated within the 'Auran Marcus Hotel LLC' which has been formed with the sole purpose of safeguarding investor funds throughout the entire life of the project. The Auran Group will finance and develop the hotel as key-holder, as it plans to do throughout a range of funding activities that it will undertake in the near future.

The New Nordic Group continues to operate successfully in the development of numerous condominium projects throughout the ASEAN region, and founder, chairman and CEO of the group Mr Kurt Svendheim states that, "The New Nordic Group remains a forward-looking company, and in that vein, we will continue in our efforts to identify profitable opportunities for the company and its investors."

The New Nordic Group provides real-estate options for those looking to generate income, or those simply seeking a property for personal use. The New Nordic Group offers condominiums and a range of real-estate related investments; these products give the investor a choice of terms, interest rates and capital appreciation.

The Auran Group is the investment arm of the New Nordic Group, and is charged with the finance and development of the new hotel and other development projects as well as introducing new and exciting projects with the benefit of the New Nordic Group's experience, gained in the creation of approximately 500m USD worth of investment assets.

Auran's team has of experience in international property development and management, finance, hospitality, sales, travel and renewable energy.

