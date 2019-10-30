The New Pegasus Poised to be the Leading Provider of Distribution and E-commerce Services to the Worldwide Hotel Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of their merger in February 2019, Travel Tripper and Pegasus have announced that the combined entity will retain the storied Pegasus name, while introducing a new vision and rebranded platform that draws from both companies' respective strengths.

The new Pegasus moves forward with a platform that combines Travel Tripper's award-winning CRS, booking engine and e-commerce solutions with Pegasus's GDS and global sales solutions and cutting-edge business intelligence tools. The full platform includes:

Pegasus Reservations — A robust CRS and booking engine with comprehensive distribution and smart rate management tools to help hoteliers optimize their revenue strategy;

— A robust CRS and booking engine with comprehensive distribution and smart rate management tools to help hoteliers optimize their revenue strategy; Pegasus E-commerce — The industry's first CRS-integrated solution for hotel websites and digital marketing, enabling hotels to maximize direct channel bookings;

Pegasus Global Sales — An industry-leading corporate and consortia sales program helping partner hotels generate more than $300 million in GDS business annually;

— An industry-leading corporate and consortia sales program helping partner hotels generate more than in GDS business annually; Pegasus Intelligence — Powerful 360-degree insights on hotel revenue and distribution performance through a rich, interactive platform.

At the heart of the rebranded platform is the Pegasus CRS, a cloud-based reservations system that offers unprecedented flexibility, scalability, security and support in managing rates and inventory and providing lightning fast global distribution across a wide network of channel partners.

The system, which will be based on the underlying architecture of Travel Tripper's RezTrip CRS, natively includes some of the industry's most innovative rate management tools and features. This includes dynamic pricing rules and enhanced formula-based pricing controls, geographic pricing, multi-property rate plan management, multi-rate plan reservations, integrated price checking with OTAs, and flexible integrations with guest loyalty programs and hotel CRMs.

This comprehensive platform is designed to serve a wide range of properties, including independent hotels, large chains and brands, and casinos and integrated resorts, on their complete distribution and e-commerce needs.

Gautam Lulla, CEO of Pegasus, said, "We are proud to continue the legacy that Pegasus has set as an industry pioneer. In this new chapter of Pegasus, it is our goal to become the industry's preferred provider through the combination of innovative technology supported by the best customer service in the industry."

Lulla explained, "The addition of Travel Tripper's top-rated CRS and e-commerce solutions to the Pegasus platform allows us to give hotels more control over their reservations strategy than ever before. The breadth and depth of our platform provides the functionality, flexibility and scalability needed to help hotels strengthen their connections to guests and maximize revenue and profitability."

"We have worked with Travel Tripper for many years as a key technology partner to help us connect with guests and realize sales and revenue gains. As a result of the merger and now as they move forward as Pegasus, their offerings are stronger and better, and we look forward to the even bigger opportunities that the future promises," said Louise Parsons-Davey, Regional Director of Revenue and Distribution at Highgate Hotels.

Pegasus will debut the rebranded platform at the upcoming World Travel Market in London from Nov. 4-6. "We look forward to unveiling our vision and strategy for the new company in the coming weeks, as well as meeting with our valued clients and industry leaders," said Lulla.

The new Pegasus is headquartered in New York at the former Travel Tripper office, with secondary headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ and London and additional global offices in Las Vegas, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad, India. The company serves customers in 120 countries around the world.



The new Pegasus is a game changer for hotels, combining innovative technology with five-star support to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategy than ever before. Following a recent merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus now enables hoteliers to better connect with their guests through an innovative and flexible platform of Reservations, E-commerce, Global Sales, and Business Intelligence solutions that help hotels drive demand and maximize revenue and profitability. With more than 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels across 120 countries from eight offices worldwide in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit pegs.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

