The new PMO Collection for Jira is available, centralizing project governance and decision-making

A new set of Atlassian Marketplace apps for Jira is helping the PMO to standardize projects and report for everyone involved in the project lifecycle.

MADRID, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise PMOs (Project Management Offices) still answer strategic questions by chasing data across disconnected tools. The PMO Collection for Jira has arrived to consolidate project portfolios in different views and reports, budget input, tracking and forecasting, team capacity planning and allocation, and exportable reporting. This enables earlier adjustments and sets projects up for success. Created by Deiser, the collection is available on the Atlassian Marketplace.

The new PMO Collection for Jira centralizes project governance and decision-making

The new PMO Collection for Jira enables Executives, PMO Leaders, Project Managers, Program Managers, Delivery Managers, and System Administrators to collaborate in the same software tool, replacing manual and disconnected tools with a shared project data layer for better project control and insights. When information is scattered, leadership loses time and confidence (up to 47% of the time according to Gartner): approvals stall, governance turns reactive, and budgets drift from priorities. Centralizing the data and processes in Jira makes strategic choices timely and defensible. That's why the PMO Collection for Jira helps to:

Oversee project work with standardized fields, portfolio views, and reporting.

Track budget progress with plan-vs-actuals and forecasting to spot variance early.

Protect delivery capacity by allocating workload tied to work, preventing overload and burnout.

Report from anywhere by externalizing project data to BI tools for audits and executive views.

The PMO Collection for Jira combines Projectrak, Budgety, Allocaty, and Exporter with more than 4000 customers worldwide, establish each as a single source of truth for projects in Jira, thereby accelerating project alignment and delivery saving to the PMOup to 35 hours monthly which can be translated to roughly €18K per month. Expert PMO implementation services are also available in three tiers to match an organization's maturity level.

This set of Atlassian Marketplace apps can be acquired individually or together, and organizations evaluating this or other solutions, or unsure about their current state, should contact Deiser.

Deiser is an Atlassian Marketplace Gold Partner and Atlassian Solution Platinum Partner with nearly three decades of experience delivering apps and services for Jira.

"PMOs don't need to stack more tools anymore; they need one place where portfolio, finances, capacity, and reporting speak the same language, and the PMO Collection for Jira is helping leaders to move from status chaos to make confident decisions based on a project data layer." - Leo Díaz, CCO & Deiser Head of Products.

When it comes to customer testimonials, Deiser has proven its worth:

"The user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. Even if you're not tech-savvy…"

"We decided to add this tool to our Jira Software Suite to provide a PMO and portfolio project approach. Great success in the use of its functionalities."

"Very easy to use and quite handy! You can also keep the expenses on the project level without going into story and feature details, which I like the most."

"Brilliant tool. I spent hours looking at solutions. The value of this tool and its cost are perfect."

"This app is a proper answer to the limitation of Jira when it comes to extracting a report with more than 1,000 rows. It is pretty straightforward to use."

Learn more about Deiser apps and their services at deiser.com

Media Contact:

Huwen Arnone, Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832127/PMO_collection_for_Jira.jpg

SOURCE Deiser