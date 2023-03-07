The New Primal Debuts New Brand, Noble Made, to Offer Clean Ingredient and Low Sugar Sauces, Condiments, and Seasonings

The New Primal and Noble Made add over 10,000 new retailer shelf placements amidst brand expansion, including national launches at Sprouts, Walmart, and Costco rotations making real, better-for-you food more accessible to the market

CHARLESTON, S.C, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The New Primal , originator and a leading producer of high-quality, meat snacks introduces a new brand, Noble Made , to offer clean ingredient and health-forward sauces, condiments, and seasonings. With the expansion into over 10,000 new shelf placements in Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Costco rotations, and more nationwide, The New Primal and Noble Made's retail footprint increases to over 60,000 shelf placements in the U.S. making it some of the most accessible better-for-you and premium food products on the market.

The New Primal and Noble Made's product lineup of low-sugar snacks and pantry staples

"We are thrilled and humbled to be partnering with such amazing leading retailers including Sprouts, Walmart, Costco, and more which sell a huge percentage of America's packaged food products to continue our brand growth and mission," said Jason Burke, Founder and CEO of The New Primal and Noble Made. "This rapid expansion in just the beginning of this year further proves how the consumer demand for high quality, convenient food with cleaned up ingredients goes well beyond the natural channel and has become fully mainstream. The introduction of our new brand, Noble Made, is a pivotal moment in our company's trajectory and will allow us to individually commit and nurture both brands by making low sugar pantry staples and snacks that people love, using only real-food ingredients."

Whole Foods Market exclusively debuted The New Primal's recent launch of the two new Chicken & Apple and Pizza Snack Mates varieties in more than 500 stores in the U.S. In January 2023, all five of The New Primal's Zero Sugar Meat Sticks and the two new Snack Mates varieties rolled out into over 750 Sprouts nationwide. Just last month, the southeast region of Costco debuted Noble Made's new 34-ounce Medium Dairy-Free Buffalo Sauce and Costco's Bay Area region added The New Primal's 20-count Chicken & Maple Snack Mates bag to shelves. Furthering the retail expansion, Walmart will be launching two of Noble Made's Less-Sugar BBQ Sauces and two Dairy-Free Buffalo Sauces next week, as well as The New Primal's new Chicken & Maple and Pizza Snack Mates varieties in select stores nationwide in mid-April.

With The New Primal and Noble Made's new addition of 10,000 more retailer shelf placements in just the first half of 2023, the brands are projecting strong double-digit growth this year with significant share gains expected. Currently, Noble Made is the number one natural Wing and BBQ sauce brand at Whole Foods Market according to syndicated retail data and The New Primal is one of the top 10 best-selling meat snack brands on Amazon. Recently, The New Primal was listed as one of Instacart's Fastest Growing Emerging Brands of 2022 with over 20% growth in the recent months on the platform.

"As a firm invested in The New Primal and Noble Made, this latest expansion at key retailers further drives our shared mission to improve human health by making real, better-for-you food more accessible to consumers," said Brent Drever, co-founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree.

The New Primal offers five varieties of protein-packed, zero sugar, and convenient Meat Sticks that are made with ethically sourced, all-natural meat raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics. The brand's Snack Mates line includes four kid-friendly, low-sugar miniaturized meat sticks made from the same high-quality ingredients with new eco-friendly packaging that uses 41% less packaging.

Noble Made creates uncompromisingly delicious and cleaned-up condiments, sauces, and seasonings including three better-than-ever Dairy-Free Buffalo Sauces and three Less-Sugar BBQ Sauces that are Certified Gluten Free, Paleo Approved, Keto Certified, and Whole30 Approved. Additionally, Noble Made offers three flavor-forward, low sugar condiments and six new seasoning varieties that are Whole30 Approved, USDA organic, low-sodium, and Certified Gluten-Free, and made without anti-caking ingredients as opposed to others on the market.

About The New Primal and Noble Made:

As the originator for producing grass-fed, pasture-raised jerky snacks, The New Primal continues to innovate with intention but has never compromised on the brand's mission to fix a toxic and broken food system through delicious low-sugar snacks and pantry staples using real-food ingredients. To further expand the company, The New Primal introduces a new brand, Noble Made, offering high-quality sauces, condiments, and seasonings to encourage tasty and healthy homemade meals without all the sugar. The New Primal's Meat Sticks and Snack Mates lines are available at www.TheNewPrimal.com , with Noble Made's premium pantry staples available at www.ShopNobleMade.com . Products can also be purchased on Amazon, Instacart, and Thrive Market and in grocery stores nationwide including Costco, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more. For more information on The New Primal's brand, mission, and products, please go to www.TheNewPrimal.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook . Visit www.ShopNobleMade.com for more brand and product line information on Noble Made, and follow them on Instagram .

Contact:

Leah Brown

[email protected]

(858) 337-2995

SOURCE The New Primal