The New Profoto Connect Pro Is Now Compatible with the Leica SL System

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera announces Leica SL-System compatibility with Profoto's Connect Pro flash control, providing photographers full control when adjusting the balance between ambient light and flash, on set or on location.

Leica SL System Leica SL Customer Appreciation

The Profoto Connect Pro serves as a remote control and central hub between camera and flash units. It is connected to the camera via the hot shoe and is ready for use at once. With its clear and intuitive controls, the slim flash trigger works reliably and with consistent performance under changing light conditions where the established TTL and HSS functions can speed up the workflow.

In automatic mode, the flash output is calculated automatically and can then be adjusted with the Connect Pro. In manual mode, photographers have the possibility to adjust the exposure to their personal style.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 212-529-3400

Email: [email protected]

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA