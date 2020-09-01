GOODWOOD, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, we are excited to share the highlights of this transformative motor car below:

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost embodies what the brand has described as 'post-opulence.' The concept reflects the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost. The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet succeeds the most successful product in the brand’s 116-year history. The new design rejects superficial expressions of wealth in these times of subtlety. Available for commission from any authorized Rolls-Royce dealer, first deliveries in first quarter 2021.

"The first Goodwood Ghost was a response to a whole new generation of clients, both in age and attitude. These men and women asked us for a slightly smaller, less ostentatious means to own a Rolls-Royce. The success of the product we created for them fulfilled our most ambitious expectations. Over its ten-year lifespan, which began in 2009, Ghost has become the most successful model in the marque's 116-year history.

"To create a new product that would resonate with our Ghost clients for the next ten years meant we had to listen carefully to their demands. Today we set new standards in customer centricity by creating a completely new motor car for a unique group of Rolls-Royce's clients. These business leaders and entrepreneurs demand more of their Ghost than ever. They require a new type of super-luxury saloon that is dynamic, serenely comfortable, and perfect in its minimalism. Ghost is this product.

"The only components that we carried over from the first Goodwood Ghost were the Spirit of Ecstasy and umbrellas. Everything else was designed, crafted, and engineered from the ground up. The result is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet. It distils the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients' needs and perfectly in tune with the times," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

