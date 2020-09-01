The New Rolls-Royce Ghost

GOODWOOD, England, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com

The New Rolls-Royce Ghost
  • The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet
  • Succeeds the most successful product in the marque's 116-year history
  • Reflects 'Post Opulent' design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth
  • Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture
  • All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness
  • World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness
  • Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm
  • For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close
  • Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity
  • Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography
  • Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars

