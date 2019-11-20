The New SDREAM Urban E-bike Debuts, Hitting the Green Travel Market

The SDREAM team has experience with the research and development of smart folding e-bikes. SDREAM Ur is the second generation product and they already succeeded with the first bike in April, 2019. The first version SDREAM e-bike included features with smart applications which provided IoT solutions to an all-terrain e-bike. It racked up more than $450,000 with 595 backers. Half a year later, SDREAM Ur was created to focus on daily commuters and frequent travelers.

Three main GPS features are included for Ur backers. Real-time positioning, remote theft-alert and cycling routes records could provide detailed data and protect the bike with high-level security via a smartphone.

Ur developed the innovative rubber anti-vibration damping system which can absorb 95% of the vibration. It also achieves the goal that riders can fold the bikes with 2 steps in less than 6 seconds. The features makes it the best mate for urban explorations.

Powered by an advanced brushless DC Motor, Ur allows users to reach up to 20 mph (32km/h) with a full electric mode and it's even easier to surpass 25 mph when pedaling. Cycling efforts will be displayed on the advanced LED dashboard. The extremely powerful lithium-ion battery gives a long-lasting performance up to 50 miles with a single charge. Paired with the advanced torque sensor, Ur can precisely sense the users pedaling and offer the optimal electric-assist timely.

Built with advanced magnesium alloy, an environmentally friendly material with the perfect combination of stability and light weight, Ur gives the riders maximum comfort and fantastic portability. A hidden, but removable battery that has been built into the seat post. All of these careful designs gives Ur a minimalist, streamlined look.

SDREAM team is back with an upgraded project -- the surprising price of new SDREAM Ur starts from $699, up to 64% off for limited early birds. It is expected that SDREAM Ur would become the best alternative to urban vehicles.

