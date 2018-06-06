The New Shape of Data Centers Delivers an Environmentally Friendly Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Server Dome has created a revolutionary design for an unmanned, virtually maintenance-free, self-sustaining data storage center with little to no energy footprint to meet the demands of today's growing data industry.

Server Dome: The next generation data center.

Server Dome's unique design begins with the shape, which is literally a dome. Constructed of aluminum, the geodesic dome utilizes natural convection to eliminate the need for cooling equipment like air conditioning units, exhaust fans, dehumidifiers, chillers and CRACs, providing considerable savings on electricity costs. In the original Server Dome built at a regional teaching hospital, the 8,000 square foot, 4MW data center spends just 0.2MW on non-IT equipment.

"Server Dome runs circles around other data centers," said company CEO Frank Oliver. "The circular architecture allows us to maximize capacity with thousands of servers in a wheel and spoke layout, and with our circular airflow the entire facility is essentially a functional cold aisle. The power savings alone greatly reduces our footprint on the environment."

The unusual design reduces the required mechanical systems to just one – the air handling units. This provides at least 30% reduced construction costs and 80% reduced maintenance costs when compared to a traditional brick-and-mortar building. At the hospital's server dome facility, a total of only $5,000 was spent on maintenance during the first 3 years of operation at the 25,000 square foot facility.

Another benefit from a dome design lies in its resiliency against natural forces. Curved construction protects hardware with greater stability during earthquakes or seismic activity. And the dome-shaped top is essentially self-cleaning, able to shed natural debris such as heavy snow accumulation or dust from volcanic activity.

Server Dome has real-world data to back up their out-of-this world results – 34% better power efficiency; 80% reduced maintenance costs; 30% reduced construction costs; less than 1,000 gallons of water used per year – all with 3x times the Power Density of a conventional data center.

For most Data Center and Facilities executives, Server Dome is unlike any data center they have ever seen, but it's likely they will see many more in the future. The Server Dome management team is currently exploring opportunities across multiple sectors to provide a solution with the next generation of data centers.

