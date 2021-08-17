The New Shape of Sleep: Health Active Products, Inc. Introduces The Hapi Pillow, a Unique 3D Ergonomic Shape Design to Fit the Body's Natural Curves and Provide Comfortable Head, Neck, and Spinal Support

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep has a new comfortable shape with the introduction of the Hapi Pillow featuring a unique 3D ergonomic patented design to fit the natural curves of the body and provide essential head, neck, and spinal support.

Healthy sleep is a goal that still eludes many of us. Approximately, 50-70 million U.S. adults have a sleep disorder, and 1 in 3 people have experienced sleep problems at some point in their lives, according to the American Sleep Association.

The Hapi Pillow design also includes a dual-height profile to accommodate different body sizes and heights. This feature enables the selection of the right amount of support each night for varying sleeping positions whether on the back, side, or stomach. The company has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hapi-pillow/hapi-pillow-the-3d-ergonomic-shape-of-healthy-sleep), to spread awareness about the Hapi Pillow among consumers and the investment community.

The Hapi Pillow is also aerated with holes in the foam that allow it to breathe and stay cool throughout the night. Cooling fabrics form a complete air circulation system, reducing heat and humidity, and creating a pleasant micro-climate during sleep. The pillow's specialized foam is certified by CertiPUR-US, ( https://certipur.us/ ), an independent sleep industry testing organization, meaning that no harsh chemicals were used in its construction. Hapi Pillow contains low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) materials without ozone depleters, flame retardants, and other harmful chemicals.

The Hapi Pillow also comes with a special cooling washable cover made with Cool Max® fabric featuring a weave and finish that facilitates proper air circulation and a cool environment.

"The Hapi Pillow is the first and only pillow with complex curves designed to comfortably fit the human body and can be easily adapted for different sleeping positions and heights," said Todd Nielsen, founder and CEO of Health Active Products Inc. "Regular pillows use a 'one size fits all' approach and don't care about your specific body type or sleeping position."

Top features and benefits of the Hapi Pillow include:

Unique 3D organic/ergonomic shape – Unique 3D shape supports multiple sleeping positions and adapts to different kinds of sleepers.

– Unique 3D shape supports multiple sleeping positions and adapts to different kinds of sleepers. Stay cool: Cooling fabric and ventilation allow the user to feel cooler and more comfortable. Pure memory foam can be heavy and hold onto heat.

Cooling fabric and ventilation allow the user to feel cooler and more comfortable. Pure memory foam can be heavy and hold onto heat. Cooling Fabric – Cooling fabrics form a unique moisture management system for improved air circulation, which helps to reduce humidity, creating a pleasant micro-climate while you sleep.

– Cooling fabrics form a unique moisture management system for improved air circulation, which helps to reduce humidity, creating a pleasant micro-climate while you sleep. Breathable: Patented 4 or 6 channel cross-section fibers have been engineered to provide the pillow's superior breathable comfort.

Patented 4 or 6 channel cross-section fibers have been engineered to provide the pillow's superior breathable comfort. Durable: Can last up to 2 years and you can remove and wash the cover.

Can last up to 2 years and you can remove and wash the cover. Made locally: The pillow is made in the USA .

About Health Active Products

At Health Active Products, we used our imagination, as well as innovative shape ergonomics, advanced materials, and techniques, to create what we believe is the best pillow on the market today.

