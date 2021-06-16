The new simplicity of non-destructive inspection of components

With the computed tomography system ZEISS METROTOM 1, ZEISS has now developed an entry-level solution that is even simpler to operate and to use for inspections. Simply place the parts to be inspected in the system, press the button, and analyze the measurement results. "That's how simple it is for users of this new CT system," said Schmidt. As a result, little time is required to learn how to use the machine.

From capturing 3D volume data to analyzing it, the software GOM Volume Inspect, guarantees users easy operation of the new computed tomography system. It is perfectly matched to the hardware. The latest version is equipped with many more volume functions. Investing in additional software for a detailed analysis of the measurement data is not necessary.

Another advantage of this new product: "As the device doesn't require maintenance, the operating costs are low, which means that the device pays for itself even faster," said Schmidt. The compact machine, which is 175 centimeters wide and 87 centimeters deep and "should fit in every laboratory," can be used to measure small- to medium-sized parts made of plastic or light metal, such as connectors, plastic caps or aluminum castings.

Given these benefits, Schmidt is convinced that "with ZEISS METROTOM 1, we have developed a unique product that makes it so easy for users to benefit from non-destructive inspection. In that sense, it has the potential to make the advantages of computed tomography available to many more customers and, thus, contributing to their success."

For further information, visit: zeiss.com/metrotom-1

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC

