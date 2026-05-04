THE NEW STANDARD BEGINS: SENSIFY™ BY BREMBO ENTERS PRODUCTION

Brembo's intelligent braking platform enters large-scale series production for a leading global manufacturer.

Sensify™ represents the new standard: being a major milestone in supporting software defined vehicles architectures.

The Group recently signed new Sensify™ contracts, enabling the supply of hundreds of thousands of units per year.

BERGAMO, Italy, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brembo, the global mobility innovation leader, today announced that Sensify™, the new standard in intelligent braking, has entered production for a leading global vehicle manufacturer. Sensify™ is fitted as standard on 100% of the vehicles in the program, confirming the platform's readiness for full industrial deployment.

Brembo Sensify in Production Brembo Sensify

Designed as a scalable and adaptable solution, Sensify™ is engineered to support a wide range of advanced vehicle architectures, from next-generation driver assistance systems to fully autonomous applications, marking a key milestone in the evolution of braking toward a truly software-defined future.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in the adoption of by-wire software-defined braking systems for safety-critical automotive applications.

"Sensify translates our vision of an intelligent, integrated braking platform into industrial reality," said Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo. "Designed to orchestrate the entire corner ecosystem, it supports safer mobility, while paving the way for the next generation of software-defined vehicles, reflecting our long-term purpose of shaping a Zero Accident Future."

Sensify™ was born as a fluid-free architecture that distributes intelligence at wheel level, removing hydraulic circuits and centralized actuation. This innovative approach enables accurate and continuous modulation of braking forces, supporting stable and controlled vehicle behaviour in complex and highly variable driving conditions, enhancing peace of mind.

As the market sees a growing wave of announcements around electromechanical braking technologies (EMB), Sensify™ stands apart with a state-of-the-art hardware and adaptable software layers. It naturally integrates into the software‑defined vehicle paradigm, allowing manufacturers to deploy advanced functionalities across vehicle platforms while ensuring scalability, consistency and long‑term value throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Following Sensify™'s entry into production for a leading global manufacturer, Brembo has also recently signed additional contracts with new customers. As a result, Brembo expects to equip hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year, paving the way for large-scale deployment of Sensify™ and reinforcing the company's ambition to help shape a Zero Accident Future.

About Brembo

Brembo is a global mobility innovation leader developing advanced solutions for vehicles and racing applications. Driven by its purpose, "Shaping a Zero-Accident Future", Brembo combines industrial excellence and digital innovation to make safety, performance and sustainability integral to the driving experience. Through its brands – AP Racing, ByBre, Brembo, J.Juan, Marchesini, Öhlins and SBS Friction – the Group delivers an integrated ecosystem of technologies, including braking systems, dampers, clutches and wheels, as well as AI-enabled software solutions. For more than 50 years, the Brembo Group has been a key player in top-level motorsport, supplying teams competing in the most prestigious championships and contributing to over 1,000 titles won. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, Brembo has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 1995. The Group employs 16,000 people across 18 countries, with 39 production and commercial sites, 10 R&D centers and 2 Brembo Inspiration Labs. In 2025, revenues totaled €3.7 billion.

www.brembogroup.com

SOURCE Brembo