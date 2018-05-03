The new super fruit juice to hit America's shore

Mangosteen has been consumed for centuries and used typically for the belief in the health and healing benefits. Over the past decade, it has been sold in the US as a health supplement for up to $40 a bottle.

Bali's products are to be enjoyed by those of all ages as they offer a delicious and easy to drink product that comes in a glass bottle and sold at an affordable price. Bali juice is free from preservatives, Gluten Free + Vegan friendly.

For more information visit http://bali-juice.com/.

ABOUT BALI JUICE:

Bali was founded by Edward Farley after growing up feeding mangosteen fruit to Western Lowland Gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon. He still has a passion for wildlife conservation and Bali will continue to support programs that reintroduce gorillas into the wild. Bali strives to create products that are as pure as they are potent, and are the first to bring mangosteen into the US. For more information, visit http://bali-juice.com/.

