The New Teknicor: Brand and Belief, Matured

Teknicor has rebranded to better assert its identity and position in the Information Technology industry.

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - This initiative was the result of evolution. Since 2008, Teknicor has grown in scope and influence, having gained more locations, employees, recognition and authority. Since 2008, Teknicor has seen itself garner further responsibility in healthcare, mid-market, enterprise and the public sector. The new brand reflects that.

Their rebrand was one of ideology and impression. Teknicor's slogan has changed from 'Measured, Managed, Delivered' to 'Innovation Unleashed', a phrase that encompasses who they are, what they do, and why they do it. Innovation as a process is constantly changing, adapting and improving; as an idea, it is permanent. And that is what Teknicor does: provide global certainty in a changing IT world.

In addition to their logo, their look – and by extension their voice – has also changed. Modern, sleek and strong, the new brand experience represents the confidence they have in their work and the importance of their impact to the industry. The new website, www.teknicor.com, was built with this in mind and, accompanied by a better user interface, consolidates the relevance of the personal to the technological.

Teknicor is aware that their significance extends far beyond the IT industry to affect and protect distinctly human ideals: collective unity, assured thought, and enduring relationships. They take this into each of the industries they work in, improving engagement in healthcare, increasing scope in mid-market, consolidating reach in enterprise, and securing administration in the public sector.

Teknicor's rebrand is not just summation of all that has happened before, but a sign of things to come: Innovation, Unleashed.

About Teknicor

Teknicor is a global provider of data centre infrastructure, data protection and managed cloud solutions. From idea to action, with best-of-breed technology, industry experts and proven methodology, they offer IT solutions that are fiscally responsible, reduce risk, lower complexity and increase their clients' agility.

But Teknicor is more than a service provider; in consulting and educating their clients, they provide ideas. Teknicor has grown into a community where insights are shared and discussions encouraged. As thought leaders, they address business issues that impact the entire industry; issues that they have solved working hands-on with individual clients.

Their approach is testament to their mission: lead the market, innovate and provide answers.

SOURCE Teknicor