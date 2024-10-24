The New Terminal One at JFK and K2 Security Screening Group Announce Partnership for State-of-the-Art Security Checkpoint at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport and airport security screening systems specialist K2 Security Screening Group are pleased to announce a partnership to build a large state-of-the-art passenger screening checkpoint at the new global gateway for New York and the nation.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the New Terminal One will offer an exceptional customer experience, leveraging state-of-the-art technology. To create a seamless and efficient customer journey, the New Terminal One and K2 will work closely with the Transportation Security Administration and screening technology providers including Analogic, Rohde & Schwarz, CEIA and Leidos to design and develop the security checkpoint.

The new checkpoint will feature Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray scanners that produce high-quality 3-D images, reducing the need to touch or manually check bags and enabling travelers to move faster through screening lanes, while ensuring that security remains a foremost priority.

K2 will also install enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT) that uses millimeter wave technology to detect metallic and non-metallic objects concealed in layers of clothing or on the body. The eAIT allows for the screening of multiple travelers simultaneously, increasing the efficiency of the screening process.

Additionally, K2 will integrate Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) that will validate the authenticity of a passenger's identification credential and identify individuals who may require additional screening. The second-generation CAT-2 systems provide automated identity verification with an embedded camera for biometric and self-service capabilities.

"At The New Terminal One, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and unmatched convenience for passengers," said The New Terminal One Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Aument. "Developing our new state-of-the-art security checkpoint with industry experts K2 will allow us to provide travelers with the safest, most efficient experience when they fly out of our terminal."

"K2 is eager to collaborate with the JFK New Terminal One team on this pivotal project, which will significantly enhance the passenger experience by streamlining the screening process. We are excited to contribute to New Terminal One's vision by developing a world-class security checkpoint and helping deliver exceptional services for all passengers," said Kathy Yurkunas, K2 Security Screening Group President.

The New Terminal One's Phase A, scheduled to open in 2026, will comprise expansive departures and arrivals halls and the first 14 widebody aircraft gates. Scheduled for full completion in 2030, the 2.6 million square feet terminal will offer 23 gates, of which 22 will be equipped for widebody aircraft. The New Terminal One will replace the existing Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3, handling anticipated traffic of more than 16 million passengers in 2030.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

About K2 Security Screening Group

Bethesda, Maryland-based K2 Security Screening Group is a national leader in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. K2 has provided services at 92% of all TSA-regulated airports in the United States, and team with partners across the aviation industry. Those partners include general contractors and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, logistics experts, and transportation specialists. The Security Screening Group is a TSA-approved systems integrator (SI) and is the only SI that specializes in non-TSA directed work, emerging technologies, and difficult equipment deployments. K2 is also the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) industry partner for the design, construction, and deployment of Radiation Portal Monitors (RPMs) at ports of entry across the U.S. Follow K2 on LinkedIn for company news and announcements.

