The New Terminal One at JFK Celebrates Historic MWBE Participation During National Small Business Week

JAMAICA, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, during National Small Business Week, April 28—May 4, The New Terminal One at JFK (NTO) is celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and the vital role Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) play in the local economy and the redevelopment of JFK.

Following an announcement by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey earlier this week of a record $2.3 billion in contracts awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) in the ongoing transformation of JFK International Airport, The New Terminal One is honoring a few of the businesses that have been vital to redevelopment efforts with a new social media campaign. The New Terminal One is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority as part of the agency's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport.

Through a series of videos and testimonials on LinkedIn and Instagram, New Terminal One is highlighting the efforts of several local MWBEs who are instrumental in contributing to the world-class international terminal, including:

Cauley Coach Charter Bus Service – A family-owned MWBE small business based in Saint Albans , Queens , providing zero-emission shuttle services for workers on the New Terminal One construction site.

– A family-owned MWBE small business based in , , providing zero-emission shuttle services for workers on the New Terminal One construction site. Russo Development Enterprises – A family-owned WBE firm which has performed critical demolition to clear the way for constructing New Terminal One.

– A family-owned WBE firm which has performed critical demolition to clear the way for constructing New Terminal One. The Nourish Spot – A family-owned business in Jamaica , Queens providing nutritious catering services for Building 111 on the JFK Airport campus (where New Terminal One's offices are located).

– A family-owned business in , providing nutritious catering services for Building 111 on the JFK Airport campus (where New Terminal One's offices are located). DH2 – A local MWBE shuttle bus service providing transportation for New Terminal One team members commuting to and from the JFK Airport campus, providing an essential link from public transportation hubs in Queens .

"We are proud to spotlight the diverse MWBE businesses contributing to the development of New Terminal One," said Melva M. Miller, Chief of Engagement at The New Terminal One. "This initiative is a core part of our commitment not only to building a world-class facility but also to uplifting and investing in the local community. It's about creating more than just a space for travel—it's about building a gateway to opportunities for all."

The New Terminal One at JFK has committed to contracting with small businesses, providing jobs to the local community, and driving local and MWBE participation, in line with the Port Authority's nation-leading participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. It is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, southwest Queens, the Rockaways, and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has been working with the Port Authority and its private partners to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), students and jobseekers. This includes programming to advance the Port Authority's commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of the redevelopment of JFK, including terminal projects, which will be built by union labor under project-labor agreements.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. In addition to state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side, a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

