The New Terminal One at JFK Issues RFP for Professional Services Firm for Janitorial, Landscaping Maintenance, and Related Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK Airport) will announce a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking firms to provide services for a bundled facilities management contract that includes janitorial, landscaping maintenance, pest control, and related waste management services in support of New Terminal One's operations.

Aligned with the New Terminal One's commitment to diversity and inclusion, local (LBE), minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) are strongly encouraged to participate in the RFP.

The selected partner will be responsible for providing comprehensive and high-quality janitorial and related cleaning services to ensure that the New Terminal One provides a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for customers, employees, and visitors. The chosen partner will also be responsible for landscaping, ensuring that elements inside and outside the terminal building are well-maintained, safe, and aesthetically pleasing. Pest control services will also be included, as well as ensuring waste flows and management within the facility.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. Scheduled to open in June 2026, construction of the New Terminal One is expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

In line with the New Terminal One's commitment to an unparalleled passenger experience, the RFP seeks a provider who demonstrates an established culture of excellent customer service and a track record of providing innovative solutions for their services.

"As we create our world-class international airport terminal, keeping our facilities gleaming and welcoming as the day they opened will be our mission," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The New Terminal One. "We look forward to partnering with a firm that shares this vision for everyone who pass through our doors."

All participants in the RFP must submit diversity participation plans detailing their strategy to achieve the New Terminal One and Port Authority's goals of 30% MWBE and 10% LBE participation.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP. All participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Proposal submissions are due late December.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK