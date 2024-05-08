The New Terminal One at JFK Launches RFP for Snow Removal Services

JAMAICA, N.Y., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to offering top-tier customer service from the moment doors open, the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has launched a request for proposals (RFP) from providers for snow removal and snow melting services both landside on access roadways to the terminal and airside, by gates and ramps.

The New Terminal One, constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of the agency's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport, is seeking qualified providers for snow removal services to ensure safe, efficient and low environmental impact snow and ice removal services for all areas in the terminal, including arrival and departure roadways and exterior pathways and uncovered walkable areas.

The New Terminal One highly encourages participation in the RFP for local, minority, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned business enterprises. In support of the Port Authority's 30% participation target for MWBE businesses in the JFK Redevelopment, the New Terminal One seeks to work with firms committed to diversity and who have demonstrated success in hiring, training, and retaining minority and women staff.

With the first phase scheduled to open in 2026, the all-international New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The project's Phase A comprises expansive and light-filled departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates. At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

"Our commitment to excellence at The New Terminal One extends to all areas of our operations, including preparation for hazardous weather and snow to maintain top-tier performance at all times," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The New Terminal One. "We look forward to working with the successful partner who shares our vision for service and innovation to ensure our customers receive the experience they deserve at New Terminal One."

The New Terminal One is seeking a provider for snow removal services covering all aspects of landside and airside areas, with emphasis on those that have a track record of safety, exceptional service, and sustainability (utilizing electric/low emission vehicles where available.) RFP participants must provide plans that outline how they will fulfill The Port Authority's and New Terminal One's objectives of 30% participation from minority and women-owned business enterprises, and 10% from local businesses.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP. Participants in the RFP will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

SOURCE The New Terminal One