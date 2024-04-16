The New Terminal One at JFK launches RFQ for customer experience training partner

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a commitment to deliver exceptional customer service when it begins operations, the New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) from providers to develop an interactive training program for customer service at the new world-class international terminal.

The New Terminal One, which is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of the agency's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport, is seeking qualified providers to create a training program for front-line employees, with a focus on providing exceptional service to all passengers who pass through the terminal's doors.

Local, minority, women, and service-disabled veteran-owned business enterprises are strongly encouraged to participate in the RFQ. It is the goal of The New Terminal One to utilize qualified firms that are committed to local workforce diversity and has demonstrated a history of hiring, training, developing, promoting and retaining minority and women employees. The New Terminal One is aligned with the Port Authority's goal of 30% for minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) participation across all elements of the JFK Redevelopment.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the all-international New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The project's Phase A comprises expansive and light-filled departures and arrivals halls and an initial 14 gates. At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.

"Our vision at The New Terminal One is to make every experience an extraordinary moment to remember, underlining our mission to be among the top five airport terminals in the world. Our passengers and customer airlines are front and centre of this mission and we look forward to partnering with our chosen training provider to offer an exceptional experience that matches our world-class international terminal," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The New Terminal One.

The New Terminal One is seeking a provider that will develop an instructor-led training program covering all aspects of the customer experience at The New Terminal One, including wayfinding assistance, the use of digital tools that enhance customer service, and training on how to help customers who require additional assistance. Participants in the RFQ must submit plans on their ability to achieve The New Terminal One's participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned business enterprises and 10% for local business enterprises.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFQ. Participants in the RFQ will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

SOURCE The New Terminal One