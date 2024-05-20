The New Terminal One at JFK Launches Search for Lounge Operator Partners for New York's World-Class Terminal

JAMAICA, N.Y., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a significant step in creating a world-class experience for travellers, The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport is seeking partners to design, develop and operate two state-of-the-art lounges at New York's new global gateway.

The New Terminal One, which is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of the agency's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport, is launching a request for proposals (RFP) from operators for two lounge spaces in the terminal, scheduled to open its doors in 2026.

The two spaces comprise a post-security 9,100 square feet common use lounge, located very close to the security checkpoint and at the heart of the terminal's headhouse; and a pre-security 4,000 square feet lounge offering amenities that will cater to both international arriving and departing passengers.

Underscoring The New Terminal One's commitment to diversity and inclusion, it will require participants in the RFP to align with the goal of 30% minority and women-owned business enterprise participation and 10% local business enterprise participation across all elements of the development, in support of the Port Authority's participation targets. RFP participants must submit plans on how they plan to achieve these goals. The successful lounge partner will partner closely with The New Terminal One on local workforce development, training and community development.

"To support our ambition to be among the top five terminals in the world, we are seeking lounge partners who share our mission to create extraordinary moments for our guests as they journey through the largest dedicated international terminal at JFK," said The New Terminal One at JFK Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Simon Gandy. "These lounges provide a fantastic opportunity for operators to reset the bar and showcase state-of-the-art amenities and experiences that are like no other, to the thousands of passengers who will pass through our doors every day."

Seven partner airlines have to date committed to operating out of the New Terminal One: Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Airways and Air Serbia. The terminal is expected to have a significant network of flights to Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as strong service to Latin America and Africa.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in the RFP. Participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

