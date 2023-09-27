The New Trace One Ushers in a New Era for CPG and Retail Product Innovation

News provided by

TRACE ONE

27 Sep, 2023, 16:51 ET

With Selerant acquisition complete, Trace One emerges as a global PLM powerhouse.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry calling for bold innovation, the unification of Selerant and Trace One will reshape the retail CPG and process manufacturing industry with 360° product lifecycle management. Effective today, Selerant will retire its name, and the combined company will march forward under the Trace One brand. The merging of these two industry leaders brings together unparalleled expertise and unrivaled technology to redefine how brands create, innovate and deliver products to market.

With 500 employees across 11 countries, Trace One is cementing its place as a global player in the process manufacturing and retail CPG space.

The new entity unleashes powerful PLM and Compliance solutions that act as a catalyst for business growth and market expansion. By creating powerful connections between people, technology and information, Trace One improves the entire product lifecycle from ideation to production, to retail expansion. Coupled with one of the most comprehensive regulatory databases in the industry, Trace One equips companies to create better products faster, easier and more sustainably. Under the seasoned leadership of CEO Christophe Vanackère, the company is poised to facilitate worldwide customer success. According to Vanackère, "The combined expertise and resources of the new company give us an unmatched market position. We can now adopt a holistic approach to CPG and retail product development, so our customers can deliver remarkable products faster and easier."

Embracing its commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions, Trace One is on an exciting journey to revolutionize the retail CPG and process manufacturing industries. The company is on track to unveil game-changing features and expand its solution suite in the near future. These advancements will further empower CPG retailers and process manufacturers to spearhead digital transformation and massive growth.

