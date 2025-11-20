The New TRESemmé x LUAR Ana Bag Claw Clip Reinterprets Luxury Gifting for Ultimate Holiday Hair Goals

Inspired by the fashion designer's cult classic Ana Bag, the TRESemmé x LUAR Ana Bag Claw Clip adds a chic touch to any style. Crafted in iconic TRESemmé black — a nod to both brands' timeless aesthetics — the clip's shape mirrors the Ana Bag's signature handle and design, accented with subtle gold detailing inspired by the TRESemmé A-List Collection. Whether it's for the girl-on-the-go, the jetsetter or the fitness friend in your life, this gift set is equally chic and practical: just spritz, clip and go.

To complete the full "runway-to-real life" look, each purchase includes a complimentary TRESemmé A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray for voluminous, tousled hair and lasting hold. The result? A perfect combination of LUAR's couture sensibility and the accessible luxury of TRESemmé, creating a unique style guaranteed to land at the top of every beauty and fashion lover's wish list this season.

"Growing up with my Dominican mother, who loved all things TRESemmé, this collaboration feels like such a full circle moment for me," shared Raul Lopez, LUAR's Creative Director. "I always watched her create the most beautiful hair looks using the brand's products — and years later, I designed the Ana Bag with her as my inspiration — as well as all the other strong, powerful women in my life. It speaks to what happens when you constantly push to redefine the industry's definition of 'luxury.' I believe that word is for everyone, from my Brooklynite mother to your favorite celebrity. I love that this collaboration makes sure of it."

Lopez is an innovator equally passionate about making the A-List treatment accessible to more than just the A-Listers themselves. Since its debut in 2021, the Ana Bag — inspired by his Dominican heritage — has become the "it-girl" bag for everyday fashion lovers, influencers and celebrities alike. The design, which completely shook up an industry typically known for its exclusivity, has earned Lopez recognition on TIME Magazine's 2022 "Next 100" List and a "Brand to Watch" by Lyst in 2023. The next natural step for the designer? Turning the beloved bag into hair clip form.

After all, LUAR and TRESemmé are no strangers to collaboration. As the official hair sponsor of LUAR's New York Fashion Week runway shows for three consecutive seasons, the TRESemmé A-List Collection has already been the go-to for creating some of the brand's most iconic runway hairstyles. Inspired by the most prestige products on the market, the eight-product line delivers luxe textures, signature fragrances and lasting hold for all hair types, all without breaking the bank.

"At TRESemmé, we're always looking for new ways to roll out the red carpet for anyone and everyone, because luxury styles should never be out of reach," added Yoni Klein, Head of Marketing, TRESemmé North America at Unilever. "At the heart of this collaboration with LUAR is our shared vision of making luxury looks more accessible. Together, we're making the most trending runway fashion and hairstyles accessible by bringing a touch of extra glam to the holiday season!"

To celebrate the official launch of the TRESemmé x LUAR Ana Bag Claw Clip, the brands will be hosting an exclusive reveal cocktail party in New York City on Nov. 20. From Lopez diving into the inspiration behind the design to TRESemmé Stylist Partner Lacy Redway sharing her top tips for styling the clip this holiday season, attendees will be capturing and sharing first-look content across social platforms.

For those who don't score an invite, don't stress — make sure to follow along at @tresemme and @luar on Instagram and @tresemme on TikTok for updates. The limited-edition TRESemmé x LUAR Ana Bag Claw Clip will officially be available for purchase for an SRP of $25 on www.luar.world on Dec. 4 at 10:00 AM EST.

