The New Vance & Hines Torquer 450 Mufflers – Superior Sound for Milwaukee 8 Tourers

"On my annual trip to the Sturgis rally, other riders told me they couldn't find slip-ons that delivered great sound," said Vance. "We needed to reinvent the 4.5-inch category."

"I gave the challenge to our Engineering Team, and they needed to invent new baffles to do it," continued Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy. "Now we offer the best sounding M8 slip-ons in the market and we can build them at Vance & Hines for a great price. That's pretty cool."

The Torquer 450 slip-ons are the newest entry into the 4.5-inch diameter segment of the exhaust market. The 50-state emission compliant slip-on mufflers deliver superior sound and improved horsepower and torque, the best performance of any Vance & Hines slip-on exhaust.

Vance & Hines developed the new free-flowing LS-275 baffle (patent pending) specifically to address the concerns of owners of Milwaukee 8-powered Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Design and manufacturing of the Torquer 450 takes place in the company's plant in Santa Fe Springs, CA.

Style is important to every rider, so the new mufflers were designed with maximum visual impact. Featuring a huge 4.5-inch diameter slip-on and new, stylized, billet end caps, the exhaust makes a visual statement along with a deep, throaty sound.

Pricing on the Torquer 450 is a winner, too. At $599(US) for Chrome and $649(US) for black, the new slip-ons are the lowest price of any 4.5-inch pipe in the industry.

Torquer 450 slip-ons are available now at motorcycle dealers around the USA and abroad.

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were young enthusiasts in the Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry wanted to go faster, Byron knew how to make that happen. Their on-track success drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and use those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception, it has run factory race programs for Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track.

