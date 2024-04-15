The New Wave of Crypto Gaming: Social Games with Money Competitions

WARSAW, Poland, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Web3 gaming landscape evolves, Elympics emerges from four years of stealth development, redefining the industry with its groundbreaking Compete-to-Earn model. This innovative approach focuses on skill-based competitions with real-money stakes, offering a sustainable economic model that prioritizes gameplay quality and player engagement, ensuring a fair ecosystem for players and developers alike.

logo

By integrating the Compete-to-Earn model, Elympics redefines the industry, creating a zero-sum environment where players invest in their skills and game mastery to win real-money rewards from the game's prize pool. This model ensures a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, fostering a competitive spirit based solely on the players' skill rather than on their financial investments in the game.

To further leverage the upcoming shift in the Web3 gaming industry, Elympics has forged strategic collaborations to enhance the platform's reach and the potential to change the industry's status quo. Notable collaborations include integration with major blockchain ecosystems such as the TON network with its 850 million users, Wemix Play, and Polygon, dubbed the #1 Gaming Blockchain according to a recent Game7 report.

Recognizing the foundational significance of the creators, Elympics empowers developers by providing them with all the tools necessary to create engaging multiplayer games filled with quality competition. To further this mission, developers are provided with a comprehensive toolkit in the form of various SDKs, simplifying and improving the process of creating secure, engaging, and competitive games by orders of magnitude compared to industry standards.

On top of this, the chain-agnostic nature of Elympics allows developers to create games on any blockchain ecosystem they prefer, not only exponentially increasing the Total Addressable Market but also opening doors for new developers wishing to join the platform. If this was not enough, Elympics also offers the integration of its Compete-to-Earn mechanisms into games that have already been released to the market, providing a unique opportunity to bring the Compete-to-Earn model to any competitive game.

Elympics is led by co-founders with substantial experience in their respective fields. CEO Michał Dąbrowski brings over ten years of experience in mobile app and game development, with a track record of creating popular games for iOS and Android platforms. Co-founder Jędrzej Szcześniak, with a background in Computer Science and Economics, has a decade of experience in the blockchain industry, having initiated and grown over 30 companies with valuations of over $100 million. Chief Operating Officer Tom Kopera, known for his involvement in the blockchain sector and as an Oxford alumnus, has supported numerous early-stage web3 startups and organized major industry events. Their collective expertise forms the backbone of Elympics' strategic direction in the Web3 gaming market.

With millions in funding from investors like Arca Investments and Blockchain Ventures Hub, a significant grant from the European Union, and top-tier experts on board, such as one of the world's best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, Filip "NEO" Kubski, and industry veterans like Tony Bickley, Elympics is set to make waves.

As the developer working with Elympics shared, 'While the Web3 gaming industry today is on an entirely different level compared to 2021, Elympics seems to be not one, but two steps ahead. Fingers crossed for both Elympics and my new game!'"

SOURCE Elympics