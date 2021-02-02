The New World of Logistics

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TranMazon LLC is excited to announce the launch of their New Transportation Management System and Grocery Delivery System, their Transportation Management System (TMS) is designed to allow their Virtual Branch Partners (VBP) to work from home in a very professional manner accordingly to their CEO and President Milton L. Collier.

Entry of New World of Logistics amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Accordingly, to Milton L. Collier, CEO and President of TranMazon the COVID-19 pandemic has put forward a spectrum of challenges, but logistics is still full speed ahead. As supply chains across the world continue to be burdened with soaring demands for shipping and moving products companies are expected to formulate an efficient model to address these demands.

At present, participants within the last mile delivery transportation market are increasingly examining different methods that are likely to minimize the costs of transportation of goods in the last leg of the journey.

Advancements in technology like TranMazon Transportation Management System (TMS) are likely to drive innovations. The flourishing e-Commerce sector has presented significant opportunities for participants in the last mile delivery transportation market. Currently, pilot testing of new technologies and new transportation models around the world has increased at a rapid pace– a trend that is likely to continue during the assessment period. Some of the factors that are likely to enable the growth of the last mile delivery transportation market include the adoption of diversified last mile services, assessment of incurring costs of sold goods, and expansion of the omni-channel inventory selection.

TranMazon LLC is genuinely excited and anticipated to expand their operation with their new Transportation Management System (TMS) and hire more Virtual Branch Partners (VBP) to work from home all over the USA, owing to a rise in the middle-class population across the globe that has led to an increase in consumption and hence, is expected to boost the volume of goods transported.

TranMazon is a Delivery Service Partner with Amazon and Logistics Industry Services Provider. Our goal is to provide "Best in Class" services. It begins with the courtesy and helpfulness of our Customer Service Team. We believe in treating our customers and employees with respect and integrity. It's a reflection of the pride we take in presenting solutions that work. Failure to deliver for our customers is not acceptable. That's why we bring a "World Class" attitude to our jobs each day.



