The New York Academy of Medicine Announces its 2019 Awards Honoring Leaders in Health Policy, Public Health, Clinical Practice and Biomedical Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) announces the recipients of its prestigious annual awards for distinguished contributions by individuals in health policy, public health, clinical practice and biomedical research. The awards will be presented at the organization's 172nd Anniversary Discourse & Awards on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at NYAM.

"This year's honorees have made significant contributions to the health of the public through progress in genetics, clinical care, health policy, and the reduction of health disparities," said NYAM President Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS. "The New York Academy of Medicine is proud to honor these leaders for their innovative work and outstanding accomplishments."

Nancy S. Wexler, PhD, Higgins Professor of Neuropsychology in the Departments of Neurology and Psychiatry College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University and President of Heredity Disease Foundation, will receive the Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Biomedical Science. This award recognizes Dr. Wexler's important scientific work in discovering the location of the gene that causes Huntington's Disease and her ongoing work to find treatments for the disease.

Diana J. Mason, PhD, RN, FAAN, Senior Policy Service Professor for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at George Washington School of Nursing, will receive the Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Health Policy. This award recognizes Dr. Mason's leadership in health policy to promote change in the health system and her work to train and engage nurses and other health professionals to shape health and social policies.

Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, Director of the Harvard François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, will receive the Stephen Smith Award for Distinguished Contributions in Public Health for her work as the NYC Health Commissioner. Her legacy included multiple initiatives on social determinants of health, the opioid crisis, mental health and health equity.

Philip A. Pizzo, MD, David and Susan Heckerman Professor and Founding Director of the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute at Stanford University, will receive the John Stearns Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Clinical Practice for his dedication to the diagnosis, management, prevention and treatment of childhood cancers and the infectious complications that occur in children whose immune systems are compromised by cancer and AIDS.

George E. Thibault, MD, Immediate Past President of the Josiah Macy Jr Foundation and Immediate Past Board Chair of The New York Academy of Medicine, will receive the Academy Plaque for Exceptional Service to the Academy for his visionary leadership as a member (2011-2019) and Chair (2014-2018) of the Board of Trustees.

As part of this important annual event, NYAM will also welcome Otis W. Brawley, MD, MACP, FASCO, FACE, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, to deliver the 172nd Anniversary Discourse on "Cancer Control in the 21st Century."

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) tackles the barriers that prevent every individual from living a healthy life. NYAM generates the knowledge needed to change the systems that prevent people from accessing what they need to be healthy such as safe and affordable housing, healthy food, healthcare and more. Through its high-profile programming for the general public, focused symposia for health professionals, and its base of dedicated Fellows and Members, NYAM engages the minds and hearts of those who also value advancing health equity to maximize health for all. For more information visit NYAM.org.

