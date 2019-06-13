The New York Botanical Garden Selects accesso® as Dedicated Partner for Ticketing, Global Distribution and More

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) has entered into a strategic three-year partnership agreement with accesso Technology Group plc (AIM:ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, to implement a multiphase integration of ticketing, eCommerce and global distribution systems, set to launch in fall 2019.

A verdant oasis nestled in the heart of the Bronx, NYBG welcomes more than 1 million visitors on an annual basis. In an environment as competitive as New York City, cultural institutions must be nimble enough to respond to ever-changing consumer trends and behaviors. Knowing the city's unique competitive landscape, the Botanical Garden required an exceptional technology partner that would be ready and able to execute on the company's current and future needs.

Beyond quick adaptation to market demands, NYBG's wide variety of product offerings – from general admission tickets, to special events and a host of membership levels – added another layer of complexity for consideration. Keeping the big picture in mind, NYBG searched for a provider whose commitment to innovation and client-driven development would ensure that the Garden retains its competitive edge for years to come.

"It's an honor to serve as a dedicated partner to an institution that has such global and historical impact," said Paul Noland, accesso CEO. "With Accesso's holistic approach to the specific needs of cultural sites and institutions, we look forward to launching this powerful integration for this remarkable institution to continue to flourish in its goal of educating visitors on the natural world and empowering them to conserve it."

Used in tandem, the accesso Passport® ticketing platform and accesso SiriuswareSM software suite provide end-users a seamless, hassle-free experience, whether they choose to purchase tickets online or at the gate – all while enabling operators to drive incremental revenue and gain actionable insights into visitation patterns and visitor behaviors. Implementation of these solutions will augment NYBG's capacity to focus on delivering best-in-class experience for patrons of this urban oasis.

NYBG also plans to utilize accesso's global distribution platform – Ingresso – to expand its sales reach to international channels like Reserve with Google, Groupon, TripAdvisor and more. NYBG will have the power to easily connect to over 1 billion potential customers around the globe, when and where they shop, through a single platform optimized for quick, mobile-based purchasing decisions.

About The New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden is an iconic living museum. As an oasis in this busy metropolis since its founding in 1891, the Garden is a dynamic, leading New York City cultural institution.

A National Historic Landmark, this 250-acre site's verdant landscape supports over one million living plants in extensive collections. More than one million annual visitors enjoy the Garden not only for its remarkable diversity of tropical, temperate, and desert flora, but also for programming ranging from renowned exhibitions in the Haupt Conservatory to celebrations on Daffodil Hill.

The Garden is also a major educational institution. Nearly 300,000 people annually—among them Bronx families, schoolchildren, and teachers—learn about plant science, ecology, and healthful eating through NYBG's hands-on curriculum-based programming. Ninety-thousand of those visitors are children from underserved neighboring communities, while more than 3,000 are teachers from New York City's public school system participating in professional development programs that train them to teach science courses at all grade levels.

NYBG operates one of the world's largest plant research and conservation programs, with nearly 200 staff members—including 100 Ph.D. scientists—working in the Garden's state-of-the-art molecular labs as well as in the field, where they lead programs in 49 countries.

