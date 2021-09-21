The New York Design Center Integrates The Best In Design And Broadway In Their Biggest Event Of The Year - "What's New, What's Next"

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Design Center, New York's premiere resource for interior design, will hold their annual "What's New, What's Next" event (WNWN) from September 20 – October 1, 2021. Hosted virtually starting September 20th and in-person on September 29th and 30th, this year's event will include a series of hybrid activations highlighting the very best of what's "new" and "next" in design and theatre.

The theme "Future Forward" celebrates how The New York Design Center's rich history propels it into the future as it celebrates 95 years as a destination for the best in luxury home design products and services. Programming will be hosted by the industry's top designers, editors, and brands and will include exciting product introductions, panel discussions and a digital "Book Talk" series to highlight all new design oriented titles launching this Fall. Highlights include a conversation with Vogue and the Black Interior Design Network, a discussion between FLOWER magazine founder, Margot Shaw, and designers, Alexa Hampton and Young Huh, on adding color to your space, and Town & Country Magazine's conversation about the intersection between theatre and design.

"What's New, What's Next has always been a celebration of connection, creativity, and innovation in the design industry," says Jim Druckman, President and CEO of the New York Design Center. "This is a pivotal moment where the home is evolving, taking on new importance fostering work, school, and play. The value of a well-designed space is greater than ever. This year's WNWN is a representation of all aspects of our vital industry shining a spotlight on the present and future of interior design."

For those looking to shop the latest introductions, The New York Design Center will also launch the 2021 Digital Product Catalog, featuring hundreds of introductions in furniture, lighting, case goods and artwork with specifications and direct links to connect with a showroom to purchase. This aims to make shopping for the best product on the market as seamless as possible.

In order to make WNWN accessible from anywhere, The 200 Lex is once again hosting both virtual and in person programs. Virtual program highlights include a conversation with Cabana Magazine founder Martina Mondadori and designer Luke Edward Hall. You can register for both at https://wnwn.nydc.com/register/. For in person events, space is limited and event registration is first come first serve. If an event is full, you will be added to the waitlist. For any questions, you can email [email protected].

WNWN 2021 will be a vaccinated event. All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. Social distancing, masks, and individual program registration with capacity restrictions will be implemented to ensure everyone's safety. For more information visit, nydc.com/wnwn.

About The New York Design Center

Located at 200 Lexington Avenue, The New York Design Center is the industry's premier resource for fine furnishings. Built in 1926 as the New York Furniture Exchange, 200 Lex was the dream of visionaries in the furniture industry. Today, the New York Design Center's rich history enhances its reputation as a respected resource for imaginative solutions to any design challenge. Representing avant-garde, contemporary innovations as well as classic creations, 200 Lex is committed to remaining at the forefront of design. The Gallery at 200 Lex, located on the 10th-floor houses over 33,000 square feet of antiques and 20th-century design. The unparalleled Access to Design™ program assists consumers in navigating the design process. To learn more, visit www.nydc.com. program and participation requirements are attached and below. Follow #WNWN and the New York Design Center on Instagram (@nydc), Twitter (@nydc), and Facebook (New York Design Center) to stay up to date on the latest.

