The New York Empire State Tattoo Expo Announces Stefano Alcantara as Official Host

This is the first time the EXPO has a powerhouse Latino hosting

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Empire State Tattoo Expo, one of the largest gatherings of elite international tattoo artists worldwide, announces this year's host, Stefano Alcantara . The Expo presented by Inked Magazine will be held in New York from May 12 - May 14, 2023.

The EXPO brings together hundreds of tattoo artists, collectors, and spectators for three days to celebrate the tattoo culture.

Event Details:

New York Hilton Midtown | 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019

10019 Friday, May 12th at 4 pm , open until 12 midnite

at , open until 12 midnite Saturday, May 13th , opens from noon to 12 midnite

, opens from noon to 12 midnite Sunday, May 14th , begins from 12 pm to 7 pm

Stefano Alcantara, Founder of Stefano Tattoo Studio in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, will host alongside Yomico Moreno, Founder of the 1983 Art Studio in Brooklyn, New York. Both are elite celebrity tattoo artists. This year for the first time, the EXPO has two powerhouse Latinos representing their culture and passion for art that powers self-expression.

I am delighted to be the host this year. I look forward to working with the team at the EXPO to address essential matters about the industry, elevate the experience, and push the boundaries of creativity," said Stefano Alcantara.

The Expo will include curated programming, workshops, live tattooing, and exhibitor's meet and greet of world-famous tattoo artists, including Inkmaster artists as seen on television.

Confirmed speakers at the New York Empires State Expo include:

Carlos Torres

Dave Paulo

Jess Yen

Tatu Baby

Sponsors of the event include Maluma's Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, Hustle Butter Deluxe, FK Irons, Bishop Rotary, Cam Supply, Gorilla Gloves, and Tatu Derm. For more information on The New York Empire State Tattoo Expo, please visit https://www.empirestatetattooexpo.com/ .

About Stefano Alcantara

Stefano Alcantara was born and raised in Lima, Perú. He earned a degree in Graphic Design at the Peruvian Institute of Advertising.

In addition to his graphic design background, Stefano has taken numerous painting classes and was influenced by comic books as a child. His fascination with art turned into a career, and he opened his shop, Stefano ́s Tattoo Studio, in 1999, which remains thriving today.

He now leads the biggest Tattoo Convention in the world, New York Emire State Tattoo Expo, which he plans to expand into different cities. Stefano does not see art as a business but as his passion.

About New York Emire State Tattoo Expo

It is the largest gathering of the tattoo community in New York. The event brings together more than 7,000 attendees during the three-day event. Now in its 7th year, the Expo will host meet and greets and the opportunity to get tattooed by world-famous tattoo artists, sponsor activations, entertainment, performances, and take workshops.

Preferred vendors include World Famous Tattoo Supply, Hustle Butter Deluxe, Custom Body Jewelry & Fashion, Hush, Fusion Ink, Radiant Colors Ink, Kuro Sumi, Derma Numb, Sullen, Bishop Rotary, Cam Supply Inc, Tatu Derm, and more.

SOURCE Stefano Alcantara