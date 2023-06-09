The New York Geothermal Energy Organization (NY-GEO) - Commends The New York Legislature for Voting to Reform Geothermal Drilling Regulations

News provided by

New York Geothermal Energy Organization

09 Jun, 2023, 12:49 ET

Legislation will remove outdated regulations and lead to billions of dollars of cost savings for geothermal heat pump installations and save money on heating and cooling for New York residential and commercial buildings.

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Geothermal Energy Organization NY-GEO, a not-for-profit trade association, representing the geothermal heat pump (GHP) industry in New York State, congratulates the New York Senate on passage of S6604 yesterday; this follows the passage of companion legislation A6949 by the New York Assembly on May 17, 2023, by a vote of 143 to 3.

The authors and champions of this legislation, New York State Senator Peter Harckham (D-40) and Assemblymember Deborah Glick (D-66), chairs of the Environmental Conservation committees in each house, brought forward this bill to remove outdated regulatory requirements and unlock New York's ability to meet its climate goals.

"Ensuring that the renewable heating and cooling of geothermal energy is less expensive and more easily available for New Yorkers is significantly important in achieving our climate goals," said Assemblymember Deborah Glick. "This commonsense measure will save homeowners money while reducing fossil fuel usage. I appreciate the efforts of NY-GEO and all advocates in working to make geothermal technology more accessible to all."

Jens  Ponikau, President - NY-GEO and co-owner Buffalo Geothermal stated, "To expand the drilling depth for closed loop geothermal bore holes is an important step forward to enable geothermal systems to be installed in dense urban settings. We would like to thank the Legislature, the Governor and especially the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to further enable geothermal technologies to thrive in New York State to replace fossil fuels for heating and hot water needs. New York has not only become the State of Opportunity, but it has also become a leader in implementing renewable energy."

"This positive move by the Legislature gives New York's property owners more flexibility when installing ultra-efficient geothermal heating and cooling and that is an especially important option in denser urban settings," said Bill Nowak, NY-GEO Board Member.

The legislation was supported by numerous allied organizations whose support helped ensure its success, including Alliance for a Green Economy (AGREE), the Building Decarbonization Coalition (BDC), Consolidated Edison (ConEd), the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV), and the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG). 

The change in current regulations that treat geothermal systems at depths greater than 500' like oil and gas drilling will remove barriers to buildings with a smaller footprint.  Residential and commercial buildings not able to benefit from the energy bill savings of geothermal heat pumps now can. The ability to drill beyond 500' will make geothermal systems more affordable to install and accessible to more New Yorkers, saving billions in installation and energy costs.  Additionally, the legislation will improve the consistency of geothermal installations by consolidating all geothermal regulations under the Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Water, which currently regulates geothermal boreholes less than 500 feet deep.

This regulatory change aligns with the key recommendations of the Climate Action Council in its Scoping Plan. It's an important step toward the state's goal of two million electrified and electric-ready homes by 2030. The geothermal heat pump industry is installing hundreds of systems for New York building owners every year – with the enactment of S6604/A6939, that number will significantly increase in the months and years ahead.

About NY-GEO
NY-GEO founded in 2014, is dedicated to promoting geothermal heat pump (GHP) to heat and cool buildings throughout New York State, grow the GHP industry and develop its workforce, while educating policy makers and residents about the benefits of GHP. Our members represent HVAC Contractors, Developers, Manufactures, Drillers, ESCOs, Engineers, Organizations and Individuals supporting GHP.

To learn more about NY-GEO and our 200+ members visit www.ny-geo.org

Press Inquiries:
Christine Hoffer
Executive Director
518-746-0407
[email protected]

SOURCE New York Geothermal Energy Organization

Also from this source

NY-GEO Urges New York Senate to Pass New Geothermal Legislation to Update Regulations and Save Building Owners Money on Heating and Cooling

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.