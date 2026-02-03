The New York-Israel Chamber of Commerce Launches a New Alliance, The "NYICC Coalition," to Support Israeli Tech and Business Growth in New York's Economy

New coalition formed to safeguard all of New York City's Jewish and Israeli-owned business, including the fast-growing, Israel-associated, tech and innovation ecosystem and protect jobs, investment, and long-term competitiveness.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing concerns about economic uncertainty and business security for Jewish-owned and Israel associated companies in the greater New York City area, community leaders and business stakeholders today announced the formation of the NYICC Coalition.

The new coalition's mission is to protect the right to create, sustain and grow businesses throughout New York State that were founded in Israel with established operations here, have owners that are Israeli or Jewish, or are in some way affiliated with Israel.

The NYICC Coalition argues that these rights are being eroded by recent municipal policy changes in New York City as well as antisemitic incidents impacting local businesses and affecting New York's business climate.

The NYICC Coalition has been established to serve as a shield, a facilitator and a voice for Jewish-owned and Israel associated independent retailers, startups, and companies who are currently operating in New York. The organization contends that specific policies pursued by local leadership will stifle competition and foster a climate where business operators face tangible threats.

"New York City's strength and growth have always come from its diversity and welcoming of entrepreneurs from around the world. Like all employers, Israeli-founded businesses are an equally important part of our economy, creating jobs, leading innovation, and contributing to the economy of the communities where they operate. Prosperity and growth should be for everyone—regardless of race, gender, or creed—and there should be no place in the city or elsewhere for discrimination against any business or entrepreneur based on who they are or where they come from," said Heather Mulligan, President & CEO The Business Council of New York State, Inc.

According to the "New York – Israel Economic Report 2025" from the United States Israel Business Alliance, there are approximately 676 Israel founded business establishments in NYC, including 20 Unicorns (>$1 billion valuation). Combined they provide tens of thousands of jobs and significant tax revenues which fund services for the people of New York.

"Israeli companies bring innovation that improves the quality of life for New Yorkers and facilitates secure commerce for thousands of companies in almost every vertical industry. The free enterprise system that made New York City strong and encouraged many Israeli founders to select New York City for US operations is at risk," said Al Kinel, President of the NYICC Coalition. "Beyond the economic damage, we are deeply alarmed by the correlation between these policies and the rise in unsafe conditions for our employees and customers."

Members of the coalition currently include non-profits such as the New York Israel Chamber of Commerce, The Business Council of New York State Inc., the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, The Israel America Chamber of Commerce and over a dozen other organizations.

Mark Jaffe, President & CEO Greater New York Chamber, and Coalition Board Member, added, "NY should not be jeopardizing jobs nor future job creation based upon economic discrimination. Israel is a strong friend and ally of the United States. Against all odds, Israel maintains a dynamic and capitalistic economy that provides billions of dollars and thousands of jobs here in NY. We are proud to be part of the Coalition that is standing up and encouraging support for Israeli backed businesses"

The NYICC Coalition has outlined a three-part mandate to address these urgent issues by:

Bolstering Business Safety & Security: Advocating for immediate policy corrections to restore and maintain economic fairness in commercial districts, specifically addressing reinstatement of policies that protect Israelis from antisemitic business practices and other direct or implied threats to the opportunity and operation of Jewish-owned and Israel associated business in New York City. Promoting Competitive, Innovative Markets: Champion clear, predictable regulations that allow Israeli-founded and Israel–associated tech and innovation companies in New York City to invest, hire, and grow on a level playing field. Supporting Growth for Tech & Innovation: Provide resources, networking, and unified advocacy for Israeli tech, startup, and innovation-focused companies that are navigating new operational or regulatory challenges in the city.

"When political agendas lead to an economic environment where antisemitic threats and actions become the norm, immediate collective action is required," stated Galit Meyran, CEO Israel - America Chamber of Commerce and NYICC Coalition Board Member.

