The New York Proton Center expands their RayStation installation

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that the New York Proton Center (NYPC) in the USA has committed to expand its RayStation®* installation, which will provide for the majority of the center's proton treatment planning.

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYPC is the first and only facility delivering proton therapy in New York State. The center is operated as a consortium that includes Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Montefiore Health System, and Mount Sinai Health System. NYPC opened in August 2019 and has fully integrated research and clinical trial programs. In 2022, the center purchased its first RayStation licenses to assess the benefits of the system. After a careful analysis, NYPC has decided to expand its use of RayStation, which will now be used for the majority of the center's proton therapy planning. The purchase will also give the center access to advanced RayStation technology such as LET optimization, adaptive planning and AI autocontouring capabilities.

Dr. Haibo Lin, Director of Medical Physics of the New York Proton Center, says: "We worked very hard over the last two years to assess the technologies in RayStation and how it could help us provide the best possible plans for our patients, utilizing the most advanced features available to us as clinicians. We are pleased that we are now able to transition even more treatment planning to RayStation."

Jonathan Weinbach, CEO of the New York Proton Center, says: "Moving to a new treatment planning platform is a large task, both technically as well as financially. NYPC is glad to partner with RaySearch, who helped us demonstrate that we could plan faster, smarter and more efficiently, and even shorten treatment times for some patients. We look forward to a long collaboration."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "NYPC and its consortium have been excellent to work with. The team at NYPC is among the world leaders in the proton field, and it is especially gratifying that their decision to more fully transition to RayStation was based on extensive assessment of our products and service at all levels. We also look forward to working with NYPC and collaborating well into the future."

