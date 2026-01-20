The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Announces New Name, Healing New York, and Opens Family Healing Center

Historic nonprofit marks 150 years of service with renewed mission and expanded trauma-informed care for families

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a pivotal moment in its 150-year history, the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), the nation's first child protection agency, today announced a new organizational name: Healing New York: Beginning with children since 1875. The name change reflects the organization's enduring mission and its forward-looking commitment to healing children, strengthening families, and supporting communities across New York.

The announcement coincides with the opening of the organization's new Family Healing Center, a dedicated, family-centered space designed to help children and parents heal together after experiencing trauma.

"As Healing New York, we continue our vital mission with renewed energy and visibility while honoring the proud history of NYSPCC," said Aysha E. Schomburg, CEO and President of Healing New York. "Healing New York represents the active, compassionate, and forward-looking mission that has guided us for 150 years. We look forward to greater innovation, expansion, and continued strong success for children and families."

A Name That Honors Legacy and Embraces the Future

Founded in 1875, NYSPCC has been a cornerstone of child protection and advocacy for generations. The transition to Healing New York preserves that legacy while better reflecting the organization's expanded impact and values.

The new name:

, following listening sessions that underscored the importance of clear, positive, and people-centered language Aligns with organizational values, reinforcing compassion, action, and partnership in advancing healing across New York

Opening of the Family Healing Center

As part of this milestone moment, Healing New York is opening the Family Healing Center, a new 4,000-square-foot facility that brings critical services together under one roof. The Center will bring Healing New York's free child Trauma Recovery therapy and Therapeutic Supervised Visitation together with material supports and more space for families to interact in a safe, welcoming environment.

The Center is built on the understanding that children do not heal in isolation. Families often face compounding challenges that make recovery more difficult without comprehensive support. Through compassionate services and culturally-attuned care, the Family Healing Center aims to help families restore stability, build resilience, and reconnect with one another.

"Our new name and expanded services represent our commitment to the healing journey of every child and family we serve," said Lincoln Frank, Chair of the Board of Healing New York. "With Healing New York and our new Family Healing Center, we invite our community and partners to join us in a movement for hope and healing across the city."

About Healing New York

Incorporated in 1875, Healing New York—formerly the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC)—is the nation's first child protection agency. For 150 years, Healing New York has supported children and families healing from abuse and neglect through trauma-informed therapeutic programs and has strengthened child safety through prevention, training, and advocacy. All services are provided free of charge to families navigating systemic barriers across New York City. To learn more about Healing New York's 150-year legacy and current initiatives, visit www.healing-ny.org .

