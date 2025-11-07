The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Celebrates 150 Years of Serving Children

Honors Founding Family and Real Estate Developer

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC), the first child protection agency in the nation and a trusted resource for children and families impacted by trauma, proudly marks its 150th Anniversary this year. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the field of child safety and healing, the agency has served over two million children since its founding.

To commemorate this historic milestone, the NYSPCC will host its 150th Anniversary Gala on November 12, 2025, at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The evening will be hosted by Sandra Bookman, anchor, WABC-TV, and will honor Mr. and Mrs. Elbridge T. Gerry Jr. and the Breed Family, legacy supporters and descendants of the founder of the NYSPCC, as well as Jeffrey R. Gural, Chairman, GFP Real Estate, who has dedicated countless hours to advancing the well-being of children.

"We are honored to mark this occasion alongside members of the Gerry and Breed families, who are continuing a legacy of care started by Elbridge Gerry, who cofounded the NYSPCC in 1875, standing up for children's rights at a time when there was no precedent for this in New York City, let alone the country," said NYSPCC Board Chair, Lincoln Frank. "Today, we continue that legacy through trauma-informed services that help families build safety, stability, and connection."

"As we reflect on our history, we're also looking boldly to our future through an expansion of services," said Aysha E. Schomburg, the NYSPCC President and CEO. "We are deeply grateful to Mr. Gural, inaugural sponsor of our new Family Healing Center, which will expand access to free therapy and concrete supports to help more families heal. The NYSPCC is proud to recognize Mr. Gural's commitment to child well-being through the Strength of Our Society Award."

Event details include:

Event Name: NYSPCC 150 th Anniversary Fall Gala

Anniversary Fall Gala Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

About NYSPCC

Incorporated in 1875, the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) is the nation's first child protection agency. For 150 years, it has supported children and families healing from abuse and neglect through therapeutic programs and improved the safety of children through prevention and training. All services are provided free of charge to families navigating systemic barriers across New York City. For more information about the NYSPCC's 150th anniversary and initiatives, please visit http://www.nyspcc.org/ .

