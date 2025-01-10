The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute Enters Agreement to Accelerate Precision Drug Discovery for Neurodegenerative Disease

Partnership Will Harness NYSCF's Automated Cell Culture Systems and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to Study Disease at an Unprecedented Cellular Level

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute today announced they have entered into an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson company, to use NYSCF's AI-powered platform for drug discovery to target neurodegenerative disease. This initiative brings together NYSCF's advanced robotic systems for stem cell research and J&J's expertise in drug discovery and data science to unlock novel disease insights and accelerate the development of more effective and tailored treatments.

NYSCF has developed proprietary automation technology that enables large-scale, reproducible disease modeling and drug screening using patient-derived stem cells. By combining high-content cell imaging with machine learning-driven analysis, NYSCF's platform can reveal previously undiscovered disease phenotypes and therapeutic targets leading to the development of novel therapeutic approaches. This versatile platform is adaptable to a wide range of cell types and diseases, making it uniquely positioned to advance precision medicine for patients.

"This work with Johnson & Johnson allows us to integrate our cutting-edge stem cell automation and AI platform with their deep expertise in therapeutic development," said Jennifer J. Raab, President and CEO of NYSCF. "Together, we look forward to accelerating the discovery of innovative treatments for patients affected by devastating neurodegenerative disease."

About The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration. For more information, visit nyscf.org.

CONTACTS:

David McKeon

212-365-7440

[email protected]

Chris Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE The New York Stem Cell Foundation