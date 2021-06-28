The New York Women's Foundation Announces Almost $3 Million in Funding in Latest Round of Grantmaking Efforts

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The New York Women's Foundation announced almost $3 million in grants reflecting the organization's fundamental strategy of early and long-term investment in community-rooted organizations led by women and gender expansive people addressing critical issues in underinvested communities. The Foundation's latest round of grants are critically important to women, gender expansive people and their families in a post-COVID reality. The Foundation is charging ahead and bolstering investments in advancing racial equity, ending mass incarceration in New York City, increasing economic stability for low-income families, and eliminating gender-based violence.

Investments include grants to 28 organizations, ranging from $30,000 to $130,000 for a total of $2,990,000 in funding, with 75% approved for multi-year grants.

Two new grants to Urban Indigenous Collective and Black Women's Blueprint speak to the far reach of The Foundation's investments beyond the borders of New York City, as well as the deep interconnectedness of issues on a local, regional, and national level.

With support from The Foundation, the Urban Indigenous Collective grant will establish and expand its Culturally Tailored Mental Health Care Program for Indigenous communities in the tri-state area by building its research and advocacy efforts, developing a telehealth platform and offering direct services to increase healthcare awareness. Funding for Black Women's Blueprint will support safety efforts and counteract resistance around the establishment of Restore Forward, a vibrant and safe healing justice community space located in upstate New York. Created in partnership with the local Indigenous community, Restore Forward promotes healing, reconciliation, peace and radical change for Black and Indigenous women.

Leveraging the growth and momentum of existing investments, The Foundation also renewed grants that will continue to support ongoing work and authentically expand the reach and presence of community-based solutions to generate impact. Grantee partners such as Custom Collaborative , Harlem Wellness Center , and Gender Equity Law Center , align with The Foundation's mission of creating an equitable and just future for women and families and strongly reflect our vision to advance economic, gender, and racial justice for women and families in NYC and beyond.

"We see these organizations as invaluable, as they have led us through this unprecedented year and represented a beacon of hope to our communities," reflects Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "The Foundation continues to support these groups and the historically underinvested populations that rely on them, and remains committed to serving as early investors of women-led organizations and solutions in a post-COVID world."

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most vulnerable women. By the end of 2021, The Foundation will have distributed more than $100 million in its 34-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

