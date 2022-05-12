THE NEW YORK WOMEN'S FOUNDATION PAYS TRIBUTE TO VISIONARY WOMEN LEADERS DURING 35TH ANNUAL CELEBRATING WOMEN® BREAKFAST

New York Attorney General Letitia James Presents Award to Deserving Honoree in Recognition of Their Considerable Contributions to Advancing Economic, Gender and Racial Equality for Underserved Women and Girls

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Women's Foundation alongside supporters from community, nonprofit, philanthropy, and business sectors gathered together to honor several trailblazing women leaders whose vision, drive, and achievements have had an immeasurable impact transcending their respective industries at the 35th Annual Celebrating Women® Breakfast held on May 11, 2022. The Celebrating Women® Breakfast also officially kicked off The Foundation's 35th Anniversary celebrations and honored several extraordinary grantee partners – a collection of women-led, community-based organizations who are advancing innovative and bold solutions daily to create an equitable and just future for women, gender-expansive people, and families in the New York City metro area and beyond.

This year's honorees of the Celebrating Women Award, which is given to a woman, group, or organization whose achievements are influencing the lives of and proving as role models for women and girls everywhere, are as follows:

Carla Harris , Vice Chairman, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

, Vice Chairman, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Elizabeth Yeampierre , Executive Director, UPROSE

, Executive Director, UPROSE Min Jin Lee , Author of Free Food for Millionaires and Pachinko

, Author of and Rebecca Cokley , Program Officer, U.S. Disability Rights, Ford Foundation

Additionally, the Breakfast recognized Ada Williams Prince, Director of Program Strategy & Investment for Pivotal Ventures, with the Vision Award for her work and dedication to cultivating social impact both globally and domestically as an advocate for progress through a gender-justice lens. Williams Prince is an established thought leader at the intersection of philanthropy, equity and global economic development and leads bold new strategies to invest in women and girls of color at Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates.

Rebecca Cokley was presented the Celebrating Women Award by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a proud supporter of the changemaking efforts undertaken by the distinguished women of honor in attendance.

"I continue to be inspired each year by this collection of women leaders gathered together in celebration of these dynamic agents of change," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "The Breakfast recognizes the formidable leadership of both our pioneering honorees and grantee partners whose critical work helps shape the future with an unwavering vision to create a world that prioritizes justice, equity, and advancing solutions in the community which we live and serve."

The Foundation continues to spotlight and provide generous support to these groups and the historically overlooked populations that rely on them and remains committed to serving as early investors of women-led organizations that will undoubtedly result in a better, more equitable tomorrow. Speakers from grantee partners including Karima Smith, artist-in-residence at Alliance of Families for Justice and Nicole Berroa of Bx (Re)birth and Progress, shining a light on the experiences of system-impacted women and the maternal health crisis.

The annual Celebrating Women® Breakfast raises more than $2 million in funds for The New York Women's Foundation's grantmaking efforts. To donate, please visit https://www.nywf.org/event/2022-celebrating-women-breakfast/.

Corporate sponsors for the Celebrating Women® Breakfast were Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Latham & Watkins LLP, Glenmede, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Regeneron, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Cahill, Northern Trust, PwC, Vestry Laight, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Morrison Foerster.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $100 million in its 35-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

