THE NEW YORK WOMEN'S FOUNDATION REVEALS ART AND SOCIAL JUSTICE PIONEERS AS HONOREES AHEAD OF RADICAL GENEROSITY DINNER

The Annual Event Will Recognize Bisa Butler, Molly Gochman and Lorelei Williams for Their Inspiring Work of Uplifting Underrepresented Voices Through the Arts and Philanthropy

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Women's Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 honorees for its annual Radical Generosity Dinner to be held Wednesday, October 4 at Guastavino's in New York City. This year, the event will recognize individuals who have played a crucial role in shaping our cultural narrative through art, philanthropy and social justice. The 2023 honorees are Bisa Butler, an award-winning African American textile artist; Molly Gochman, award-winning artist, activist and founder of Stardust; and Lorelei Williams, a renowned poet and philanthropic strategist.

The Radical Generosity Dinner celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields while supporting gender equity and social justice. This year's event will highlight honorees who use their artistic talents and philanthropy to help shape our world in alignment with the vision of gender, racial, and economic justice.

Confirmed 2023 honorees include:

Bisa Butler , an award-winning artist whose work has been featured in solo exhibitions at more than a dozen nationally renowned museums and institutions, recipient of the Gordon Parks Foundation Fellowship and Honorary Doctor of Letters from Bloomfield College .

, an award-winning artist whose work has been featured in solo exhibitions at more than a dozen nationally renowned museums and institutions, recipient of the Gordon Parks Foundation Fellowship and Honorary Doctor of Letters from . Molly Gochman , accomplished investor, activist, and artist, Founder and President of Stardust. Gochman's work aims to bring together the collective experiences of many for greater understanding.

, accomplished investor, activist, and artist, Founder and President of Stardust. Gochman's work aims to bring together the collective experiences of many for greater understanding. Lorelei Williams , talented poet and Executive Director of Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund, which advances racial justice at the intersection of culture and systemic change. Williams has also served as philanthropic strategist for foundations and non-profit organizations such as Kellogg Foundation, Ford Foundation, Brazil Foundation, and The Brazilian Institute of Ethnic Media.

"We are privileged to recognize the important work of our honorees who are activating the power of art and philanthropy in social justice," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "Through their artistic expression and radical generosity, they are able to shift our consciousness toward justice and equity, which is essential to bring about the progress that our city so desperately needs."

As a public community foundation, The New York Women's Foundation relies on the Radical Generosity of its donor partners to advance its mission. You can learn more about the event and secure your tickets today by visiting nywf.org/rgd2023.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and gender-expansive people and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. It achieves this goal by uniting cross-cultural and community alliances that ignite action. The Foundation invests in women-led, innovative, and bold community-based solutions that promote the economic security, safety, and health of the most underserved women. The Foundation has distributed more than $114 million in its 36-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond. To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org.

SOURCE The New York Women's Foundation