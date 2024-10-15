The Newbury of Brookline collaborates with Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to offer on-site specialty care for residents

BROOKLINE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Newbury of Brookline, a Kisco Signature Living community, proudly announces a momentous collaboration with Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (HMFP). This collaboration brings world-class, on-site specialty healthcare services directly to residents of The Newbury, enhancing their overall health and wellness through exceptional convenience and care.

The Newbury of Brookline

At the end of 2024, HMFP will establish and provide specialty care services at The Newbury, giving residents on-site access to physician-led care once a week. The service is available to all residents, offering them the convenience of receiving top-tier healthcare in the comfort of their home. This unique collaboration underscores the shared commitment between The Newbury and HMFP to promote the health and well-being of the community's residents.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with HMFP to provide convenient, on-site care," said Frances Bates, general manager of The Newbury of Brookline. "This collaboration is an extension of us delivering the exceptional care our residents deserve, all within the community they call home."

HMFP, one of New England's premier physician organizations, is renowned for its excellence in clinical care, education, and research. With over 2,200 providers, HMFP supports a broad range of healthcare services, promoting diversity, professional growth, and a balanced work-life environment. The collaboration with The Newbury of Brookline aligns with HMFP's mission to provide exceptional patient care while fostering innovation in healthcare delivery.

The Newbury of Brookline, set to open at the end of 2024, is located in the historic Fisher Hill neighborhood. As Kisco Senior Living's first community in Massachusetts, The Newbury combines elegant living with comprehensive care, offering independent and assisted living residences, as well as memory care suites. The community is also restoring the historic Mitton House, a mansion designed by world-renowned architects Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA).

Residents at The Newbury will enjoy all-inclusive services such as chef-prepared meals, personalized concierge offerings, and a robust calendar of life-enriching programs. Safety, comfort, and peace of mind are key pillars of the community, with a continuum of care that adapts to residents' evolving needs.

The collaboration with HMFP solidifies The Newbury of Brookline's commitment to offering an elevated living experience where quality healthcare, five-star hospitality, and elegant living intersect.

About The Newbury of Brookline

The Newbury of Brookline is a premier Kisco Signature Living community offering a continuum of care with independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Situated in the historic Fisher Hill neighborhood, The Newbury combines exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a robust wellness-focused lifestyle.

About Kisco Signature Senior Living

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages 25 diverse senior communities in eight states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature Communities portfolio, premium locations that offer enhanced hospitality and services. The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, MD is the first of these in the Northeast, joining other noteworthy sites like Crestavilla in California and The Cardinal North Hills in North Carolina. With a history spanning over 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is now anchored in The Art of Living Well, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing. This programming offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call (760) 804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.com.

About Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (HMFP) is one of the largest physician organizations in New England. HMFP provides excellence in patient care, education, and research, and promotes inclusivity, career advancement, and work-life balance for its 2,200+ providers.

SOURCE The Newbury of Brookline